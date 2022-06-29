Sports

FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: Four home-based players make D’Tigers squad to Kigali

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Four home-based players are listed in the 12-man D’Tigers squad for the third window of the FIBA African World Cup qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda.
The competition will take place between June 27 and  July 5, 2022.

 

 

Two players from Rivers Hoopers, Michael Oriakhi and Victor Koko made the squad; Michael Okiki of Gombe Bulls, and Ibe Agu of Customs, Abuja were also listed.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation in a press statement released on Tuesday also listed Ikenna Ndugba (Greensboro Swarm, NBA G League), Uchenna Iroegbu (Free agent), Ben Emelogu (Rouen Metropolitan, France), Michael Gbinijie (Santa Cruz Warriors, NBA G League)

Other players on the list are Chimezie Metu (Sacramento Kings), Victor Koko (Rivers Hoopers), Christian Mekowolu (Casademont Zaragoza, Spain), TK Edogi (Kolin, Czech Republic) and Emmanuel Omogbo (H.Izrael, Israel).

The NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida, stated in the press statement that the team will be coached by Alan Major and assisted by Ogoh Odaudu

He said Major will deputise for the team’s Head Coach, Mike Brown that just got named the Coach of the Sacramento Kings.

Currently ranked first in Africa, Nigeria will open its campaign against Cape Verde on Friday, 1 July before taking on Mali on Saturday. The last game will be against Uganda on Sunday, 3 July at the BK arena in the capital city of Kigali. Nigeria sit atop group A with five points from three games.

During this window, 16 teams will compete for the second leg of matches earlier decided in November 2021 and March 2022. The top three teams from each group will advance to the second round where each team will play six games. The two top teams in each group, along with the best third-placed team, will qualify for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

