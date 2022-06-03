Sports

FIBA’s big hammer falls on D’Tigress

…Mali to replace Nigeria

Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’ Tigress, has paid dearly for the ongoing power tussle within the Nigeria Basketball Federation and a subsequent 2-year ban handed over to the team by the Federal Government. The team has been disqualified from participating in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup slated for Sydney, Australia in September 2022. In the statement, FIBA said the NBBF “is unable to confirm its participation in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022.” Consequently, it said D’Tigress would be replaced by Mali at the competition. FIBA added that it “will announce whether there will be any other decisions related to the NBBF’s participation in other FIBA competitions and any potential disciplinary measures in due course.”

“FIBA was informed about the decision of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to withdraw the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) from all international basketball competitions and activities for a period of two years,” the statement read. “In subsequent communications with the NBBF, and despite FIBA’s request, it has become clear that against the circumstances created by the government’s decision, the NBBF is unable to confirm its participation in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022.

“Given the multiple strict deadlines that cannot be postponed in order to ensure the successful staging of a major international event (visa procedures, schedules, ticket sales, accommodations, friendly games, preliminary rosters, flight tickets, accreditations, etc.) and to protect the integrity of the competition, the FIBA Executive Committee has decided as follows. “Nigeria’s withdrawal from the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 is confirmed.”

 

