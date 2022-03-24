News

FIDA to provide shelter, courts for GBV survivors

The new national executives of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) have revealed plans to establish a one-stop-shop ultra-modern shelter for survivors of Gender- Based Violence (GBV) in Abuja, with a courtroom and other facilities inclusive. The Country President of FIDA, Mrs Amina Agbaje, who made the revelation while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, said shelter had become necessary to enhance speedy dispensation of justice, but most importantly to guarantee the safety and comfort of survivors. Agbaje, who doubles as the International Vice President of FIDA, said the Nigerian office remains committed to preserving the rights and ensuring the welfare of women and children in Nigeria.

 

