Fidau prayer: Reps member, others extol late politician, Lanre Razaq

The member, House of Representatives representing Epe Federal Constituency, Mr Wale Raji, on Saturday described the late political icon, Lanre Razak, as a remarkable leader, who devoted his life to the progress of Epe and beyond. Raji said this during the eight – day fidau prayer for late Lanre Razak held in Epe.

He said that Epe division had truly lost a great leader of the people that was highly respected during his life time. “My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, associates and good people of Epe,” he said.

Also, the Lagos State House of Assembly member representing Epe Constituency 1, Mr Abiodun Tobun, said that until his death, Lanre Razak was an integral member of the Governor’s Advisory Council ( GAC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state. He said that his death had created a vacuum which would be difficult to fill, due to his dedication and wise counsel.

“We will forever miss his calm nature, his wisdom, knowledge of the state and political experience. “As we mourn at this time, my prayer is for Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdaus and give us, all including his family and the state, the fortitude to bear this huge loss,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the Chairman, Epe Local Government Area, Mr. Adedoyin Adesanya, said that the deceased was an illustrious son of Epe, a quintessential Lagosian and a renowned politician and an administrator. He said that his death had deprived the state of his wealth of experience at a time his services were needed most.

Adesanya said that during the tenure of late Lanre Razak as the executive Chairman of Epe Local Government between 1994 and 1995, he proved his mettle as a worthy administrator and dis- tinguished himself as a manager of human and material resources.

“His contribution to the development of the local government and its people will remain a reference point for many generations of politicians and administrators,” he said. Earlier, the Director of Social, Concerned NationBuilders Initiative (CNI), Mr. Abiodun Olukoya, said that the deceased life was characterised by an incalculable br

Eeath, depth and height of devotion and services to Nigeria, Lagos state and Epe Division in particular.

He said that the late Lanre Razak was indomitable in courage, unflagging in zeal, steadfast in purpose, total commitment and clear sighted in vision.

Like this: Like Loading...