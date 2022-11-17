Sports

Fidau prayers for Waidi Akanni's brother

The eighth-day fidau (prayers) for the late Mr. Ganiyu Olanrewaju Akanni, elder brother of former Super Eagles player, Waidi Akanni will hold today at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos with several ex internationals and family members paying their last respect to him. The late Akanni, 61, who like his famous younger brother, Waidi, was also an ex footballer. He played for defunct National Bank FC and Julius Berger FC before going to the US in search of greener pastures. A graduate of A&M University in Alabama, Ganiyu Akanni attended Ansar ul deen Grammar School, Surulere where he was a star footballer. He also played for the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) amongst several other football clubs in Lagos.

 

