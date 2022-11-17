Fidau prayers for Waidi Akanni’s brother

The eighth-day fidau (prayers) for the late Mr. Ganiyu Olanrewaju Akanni, elder brother of former Super Eagles player, Waidi Akanni will hold today at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos with several ex internationals and family members paying their last respect to him. The late Akanni, 61, who like his famous younger brother, Waidi, was also an ex footballer. He played for defunct National Bank FC and Julius Berger FC before going to the US in search of greener pastures. A graduate of A&M University in Alabama, Ganiyu Akanni attended Ansar ul deen Grammar School, Surulere where he was a star footballer. He also played for the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) amongst several other football clubs in Lagos.
Related Articles
Champions League draw: Liverpool to meet Rangers, Celtic face Real Madrid
Liverpool and Rangers will meet in the Champions League group stage, while Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is set to face his old club Borussia Dortmund. Scottish champions Celtic are in the same group as holders Real Madrid and Chelsea face AC Milan. Eintracht Frankfurt, who are making their group stage debut, are in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lagos SWAN honours Ubani, Ilaboya, others
It was a befitting end to the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter week, with some of the former chairman of the association receiving awards at the Gala/ Award Night organized by the current executives of the association. The Gala Night, which took place at the association’s secretariat, saw others like the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
U-17 AFCON: Eaglets face Cote d’Ivoire Wednesday
The Golden Eaglets will open their qualifying campaign for the U17 AFCON in Togo on Wednesday against Cote d’Ivoire. The Group B match is slated for 4pm local time at Stade Municipal in Lome. The Nigeria U17s will play their final group game against arch-rivals Ghana three days later at the same venue. The semifinals […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)