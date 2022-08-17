Fidelis Nweze: One year after

June 22, 2021 was a day night suddenly fell on Ebonyi State. It was as if the state had ended that day! On that day, the people of the state received one of the most shocking news of their lives. Even Governor Dave Umahi, who managed to summon members of the state’s Executive Council to an emergency and brief meeting to break the news of the sudden demise of Engr. Fidelis Nweze who was the Commissioner for Infrastructural Development for Concession, was in tears, crying like a child along with many members of the executive council. Nweze had a ghastly motor accident while returning from Enugu and had a ruptured stomach. He was taken to Turkish Hospital in Abuja and had a surgery. A day after the surgery, he was said to have developed complications and died. His death shook the state with flags lowered; markets, offices and other public institutions were shut in honour of the deceased who was instrumental to the infrastructural development the Umahi administration reordered in the state. Orphans, widows and others underprivileged in the state who depended on the deceased for survival, cried and cried over the sudden departure of Nweze who was the Commissioner for Works and Transport in the first tenure of Umahi’s administration.

Heavy rains

On September 25, Nweze’s body was committed to mother earth. It was raining heavily that particular day but people from all walks of life defied the heavy downpour to honour him. The Okoffia Primary School field, Ezza South Local Government Area of the state where the burial ceremony was held was almost impassable following the heavy downpour which made the venue water-logged but people still stayed till the end of the programme because they had wanted to bid farewell to a man who had impacted on them positively. On June 22nd this year, friends, associates and well-wishers of the deceased came together and established a foundation to sustain the legacies of Nweze. It was a great day as the Women’s Development Centre, the venue of the event, was filled to the brim. There was no space for those who attended the event to even park their cars. Speaking on the occasion, AJC Rowland said: “It may interest you to know that, from the day the late Engr. Nweze started earning monthly salary until his death, he never spent his salary on himself or on his immediate family. He was an ardent believer in the provision of the first and second verses of Ecclesiastes 11. To this end, we believe that our own best way to immortalize him is to sustain the fire he already ignited, touching the lives of widows, less privileged persons and the downtrodden in society.

A hero

“It is true that our late hero spent only 47 years on earth. However, it can be ascertained by appealing to facts that the weight of his impact in these 47 years will continue to resonate generation after generation. Without any form of equivocation, we make bold to say that he came, he saw, and he conquered. “The foundation is christened Engr. Nweze Fidelis King’s Humanitarian Foundation. The cardinal objective of the foundation is to alleviate the sufferings of the needy in our dear state. It is aimed that the foundation will produce a far-reaching effect in our dear society.

It is equally within our contemplation that, apart from being of benefit to widows and orphans, the foundation will extend its tentacles to the plights of those on hospital admission that are glued to their hospital beds as a result of their inability to pay bills. Needy students will, as well, not be left out. “Another important concern of the foundation borders on the socio-political cum cultural reorientation of our teaming youths who are predisposed to the destructive tendencies of youthful exuberance.

This is extremely important especially in cognizance of the fact that we are in an era when the deleterious side of social media holds sway. “This foundation is a brainchild of critical thinking, and we are grateful to God that, with the support of other members of the immediate and extended family, our heroine, ‘Ugonweze’, has continued to make us tilt towards the lofty ideals for which Engr. Nweze stood. We believe that we have here in our invitees, a constellation of like minds, who believe in God and in His love. Hence, the clarion call, enjoining us to join hands together and champion the course of Yahweh in this direction of humanitarian service. We assure that your labour of love in this direction will never go unrewarded.”

Passion

In a memorial lecture titled: “Engr. Nweze Fidelis Kings: The Confluence of Leadership And Philanthropy”, a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, Ebonyi State University, Dr. Chike Onwe described the deceased as a man of passion, adding that his success was a result of his enviable work ethics and creativity. “Competence was his trademark. An engineer by trade, he made the best of his skills and training. Every part of Ebonyi State today has his footprint. For every assignment, he served with grace and passion and he finished the work with finesse and speed. Today, we are gathered to sing the song of a man who gave his heart to his work.

NFK embodied a vision greater than himself. NFK saw tomorrow and his numerous activities proved it. He inspires those around him to believe in a cause that is worth pursuing. It was vision that caused him to make critical career decisions. He envisioned a more prosperous society and as a result, became an inspiration to many. “Like every altruistic leader, NFK never sought followers. Followers sought him and still do. People naturally follow them because of the passion they feel.

He did not proclaim in words, from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, like Martin Luther King, Jr., he indeed announced to the world, through his deeds, that he had a dream. Like the King, he was not alive to see the manifestation of that dream but having successfully laid the foundation, we have to come to immortalize him convinced that the seed he sowed will someday germinate and blossom. NFK lived for humanity. Altruistic leaders serve their gift to the world. They keep nothing back. They withhold nothing.

“Nweze gave his time, his talent and his treasure for the good of all people, great and small, rich and poor, privileged and the not-so privileged. He was by no means the richest Ebonyi man but the record of his outreach placed in a class of his own. Nweze was an angel in human form.

“Nweze shall be remembered as one who worked hard to give a new face to Ebonyi. He shall be remembered as a man who taught the world how to give. He shall be remembered as a man who showed the world how to pursue a dream without making enemies. He shall be remembered as a man who taught men how to live a life of fulfilment. He shall be remembered as a man who taught men how to die fulfilled. His life on earth was timed but his legacy is timeless. “Nweze does not need flowers on his tomb. Nweze does not need cannon shots. What he needs now are men and women who will hold up their hands to advance the cause of society.

Are we ready? People of goodwill, arise let’s cast his deeds on stone so that generations to come shall hear the story of a man who dreamt big, worked hard, who served with passion, who gave his best and his all. And to the rest of us I dare say, let us all go home and become the best version of ourselves for the good of the society. As Albert Pine put it: ‘What we do for ourselves dies with us; what we do for others and the world remains and is immortal,’” Onwe stated.

Assisting people

In her goodwill message, wife of the deceased, Mrs. Chinwe Nweze commended the friends, associates and well-wishers of Nweze for initiating the idea to sustain his vision and mission to assist people he was better than in the society. “It provokes deep emotions of the past, but it gives us joy to know that some of his friends and associates are interested in sustaining some of his legacies, for the benefit of mankind.

“I am sure, and can feel it, that this event will give him extra joy, where he is, for he has always been passionate about improving the lives of the less privileged, the vulnerable and disadvantaged children, widows, orphans and others that life has not favoured in the society with the inauguration of the foundation, his noble vision for charity work shall not die,” she stated.

The late Nweze was appointed Commissioner for Works and Transport by Governor Dave Umahi in 2015. For four years, he supervised the construction of not less than 90 infrastructural projects, including Akanu Ibiam Junction, Offia Nwali, Arthur Eze, Int’l Market flyovers, President Muhammadu Buhari Tunnel, the 23- km Nkalagu – Umuhuali – Egedege, 20- km Ezzamgbo – Effium, etc. roads, the designing and construction of Ebonyi Int’l Airport among others. He was the first Commissioner for Infrastructural Development for Concession that was created in 2019 by the governor. In recognition of his efforts in infrastructural development of the state, the Umahi has named the International Airport flyover, Fidelis Nweze flyover after his late commissioner.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...