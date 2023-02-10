Fidelity Bank appoints Shodipo as Executive Director, South Directorate

In furtherance of its strategic objectives, leading Nigerian bank, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced the appointment of Mrs. Pamela Shodipo as Executive Director, South Directorate, following regulatory approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Pamela joins the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc with over 25 years multifunctional and cross-border banking experience at leading financial institutions covering general management and business origination in diverse segments including corporate, commercial, consumer, retail and public sector. “We are pleased to have Pamela Shodipo join the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc.

Her diverse experience across multiple functions in the banking industry is a welcome addition to the Board at this time. We are optimistic that she would play a key role in our quest to- deliver prompt, valueadding and financially empowering services to our growing customer base,” commented Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman, Board of Directors of Fidelity Bank Plc.

Pamela commenced her professional career at International Standard Insurance Limited in January 1991, from where she joined United Commercial Bank Limited (UCBL) in 1992 as a Customer Service Officer. In April 1997, Pamela joined Zenith Bank Plc where she worked until September 2007, rising to the position of Assistant General Manager, before joining United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) as Regional Director in October 2007. Pamela enjoyed an illustrious career at UBA and headed various Regional Banks. She was elevated to the position of General Manager in 2017 and had direct supervisory responsibility for up to 28 Branch Managers from 2017 to 2020. Between October 2020 and November 2021, she was Directorate Head, Lagos 3/Public Sector, before her appointment as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UBA Benin Republic, where she served from December 2021 to November 2022.

Pamela was the Head of Personal Banking for the UBA Group overseeing Nigeria and Africa until her appointment to the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc. Pamela holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Lagos (1990) and Master’s in Business Administration from University of Wales College of Cardiff, United Kingdom (1995). She has attended several business, leadership and executive development programmes at world-class institutions including Lagos Business School, Harvard Business School and University of Oxford, United Kingdom. She is an alumna of Lagos Business School Senior Management Programme (SMP22) and an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...