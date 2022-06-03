Fidelity Bank bags Best SME Bank in Nigeria award

Fidelity Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost financial institutions, has added yet another accolade to its burgeoning collection of awards. This time, the bank has been recognised as the ‘Best SME Bank in Nigeria’ by the Global Finance Banking & Finance Awards 2022. According to the organisers, Global Banking and Finance review, the bank was presented the award after a comprehensive review and assessment of its intervention and provision of long-term financing support for small businesses across Nigeria. Dedicating the award to customers and staff of the bank, Managing Director/ Chief Executive officer of Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said: “Our long-running support for the growth and development of small businesses stems from our recognition of SMEs as critical agents of economic transformation in Nigeria.

“That is why we constantly innovate new ways of helping them meet their objectives. I thank our customers for keeping faith with us and our staff for going the extra mile in delighting our customers.” According to Mrs. Onyeali- Ikpe, over the years, Fidelity Bank has developed a strong multifaceted SME banking franchise, driven by tailored products and services. She also noted that the bank had attractive offerings backed by the requisite one-on-one and cluster-focused advisory services and hand-holding support for SME customers.

T he Global Finance Banking Awards are recognised globally and justly regarded as the industry standard for premier banking and financial services excellence with key sources of data and intelligence on the global banking and finance industry.

