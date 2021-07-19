Fidelity Bank boosts basketball teams with N15m

Nigeria’s National Basketball Teams, D’ Tigers and D’ Tigress’ quest for Olympic medals has been given further boost by another corporate organisation Fidelity Bank.

The bank has extended support to the male and female National Basketball teams by doling out €30,000 (about N15 million). Following a pitch by the Minister of Youth and sports Development, Sunday Dare,

Access Bank, Zenith Bank and Guarantee Trust Bank had collectively given €200,000 to the team last week.

The banks’ gesture followed appeal by the Minister for corporate bodies to adopt athletes and teams, even as the male team, D’Tigersclimbedtoworld’snumber four position following their impressive win over top ranked United States.

The €30,000 is to be jointly shared by D’Tigers and the female team, D’Tigress as the minister said the gesture will spur the teams to perform well in Tokyo.

