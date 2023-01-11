Business

Fidelity Bank boosts education delivery in Kano State

Posted on

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has donated several learning materials to the Asmau Dambatta Foundation as part of efforts towards supporting the delivery of quality education in the country. Speaking on the donation, Alh. Isa Mohammed Inuwa, Non-Executive Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, said: “At Fidelity Bank, we believe that our success as an organisation is intimately tied to the fortunes of our host communities. This informs our numerous Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) interventions across the country where we work to ensure the standard of living of the communities are improved.

“For us, CSR goes beyond philanthropy to also include sustainability as we aim to empower the next generation to take on the challenges and opportunities that may come their way. What better way to do this than to help them study in a conducive environment? That is why we are donating learning materials ranging from school uniforms to classroom desks to the Asmau Dambatta Foundation today.” The donated items include 1,500 pieces of female uniforms, 1,500 pieces of hijabs, 1,000 pieces of male uniforms, 5,000 pieces of 60 leaves notebooks and 100 double seater desks.

 

Our Reporters

