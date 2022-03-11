Fidelity Bank celebrates 2022 IWD with financial support to women-owned businesses

In what has been termed a major push for breaking the gender bias in Nigeria, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, in partnership with media entrepreneur, Linda Ikeji, celebrated the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD) with an impressive networking event specifically for women to inspire one another, discuss pertinent challenges they face as well as proffer solutions on breaking the gender biases prevalent in the country. The high-profile event, held at the Civic Centre, Lagos on Tuesday, 8 March 2022, featured several notable personalities including former World Bank Vice President and keynote speaker at the event, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili; billionaire businesswoman and philanthropist, Apostle Folorunso Alakija; MD/ CEO, Practoil Ltd, Hajia Bola Shagaya; award-winning author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Iya Oge of Lagos, Opral Benson; Country Director, Empretec Nigeria Foundation, Onari Duke; Executive Vice Chairman, H. Pierson, Eileen Shaiyen; oil magnate and lawyer, Mrs. Uju Ifejika; seasoned actress and journalist, Dame Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett; Former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Florence Ita- Giwa; Fashion and Style Connoisseur, Nkiru Anumudu; amongst a host of eminent ladies from across the country. Aside from celebrating Nigerian women’s achievements in various industries and drawing attention to the issue of gender inequality, the event also served as a platform for the Bank to officially launch HerFidelity, its niche proposition for female customers.
