Fidelity Bank celebrates IWD with financial support to women

Fidelity Bank Plc, in partnership with media entrepreneur – Linda Ikeji – celebrated the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD) with an impressive networking event specifically for women to inspire one another, discuss pertinent challenges they face, as well as proffer solutions on breaking the gender biases prevalent in the country.

Aside from celebrating Nigerian women’s achievements in various industries and drawing attention to the issue of gender inequality, the event also served as a platform for the bank to officially launch HerFidelity, its niche proposition for female customers.

The proposition boasts of exciting features such as capacity development initiatives, access to finance, recognition and networking events, health and wellness programmes, among others, all designed to speak to the yearnings of women.

The chief host and Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said: “Despite the challenges women face, we continue to play a significant role in driving the economic, social and cultural development of our communities. Indeed, a recent PwC Nigeria report indicated that 41 per cent of micro-businesses in Nigeria are run by women, with over 23 million female entrepreneurs operating in this segment.

“This exemplifies not only our drive as women but the immense value we bring to the table. Just imagine what we could achieve if the girl child is given the opportunity she deserves, encouraged to go to school and is judged by her competence and not by her complements! The possibilities are endless.” Onyeali-Ikpe made several corporate social responsibility donations to women-led businesses on behalf of the bank, further demonstrating the bank’s unwavering commitment towards improving the well-being of women across the country. Speaking on the donations, she said: “One of the pillars of HerFidelity is Capacity Building.

Therefore we are sponsoring five female-led enterprises today with a total sum of N5 million for training female apprentices.

“In addition, we are supporting Dream Catchers Academy for Girls—a free educational and performing arts academy for orphaned and underserved girls— with the sum of 10 million naira for an IT centre at the academy as well as one year of coding training for the girls.

We believe this will go a long way to assist the young ladies who need a helping hand while enhancing their knowledge in the areas of technology.”

