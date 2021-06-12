Fidelity Bank director acquires shares worth N67.5m

In a move to better position himself on the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc, Director, Dr. Kenneth Opara, Executive Director, has acquired about 30.01million of Ordinary shares of the bank. The transaction which was made known to the authorities of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on Thursday showed that 30,005,700 units of Ordinary shares of the bank was purchased at an average of N2.25 per unit, bringing the total value of the deal to about N67.5million. Dr. Opara assumed office as the Executive Director in charge of the Lagos & South West Directorate on January 1, 2021. Prior to this appointment, Dr. Opara served as General Manager/Regional Bank Head, Ikeja.

He has over 29 years’ experience in banking and has worked at various financial institutions including legacy Omega Bank Plc, Equatorial Trust Bank Plc and Manny Bank Plc, before joining Fidelity Bank Plc in 2006, following its merger with Manny Bank Plc.

He has core-banking experience in diverse areas of banking including Credit, Treasury, Retail, Consumer and Commercial Banking, International Operations and Corporate Banking and has held senior management positions in the industry including Divisional Head, Managed SMEs, Multilateral Agencies & Trade Missions; Division Head, SMEs, Electronic & Consumer Banking; Head, Private & Consumer Banking, Head, Affinity Banking & Corporate Consumer Banking; and Head Consumer & Commercial Banking.

