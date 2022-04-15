Fidelity Bank donates food items to physically challenged persons in Yobe

In fulfillment of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) objectives, Fidelity Bank in collaboration with Yobe State Government has donated food items to 150 physically challenged people in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital. The gesture was part of the Fidelity Helping Hand’s Programme (FHHP) aimed at supporting the vulnerable members of the community. Highlighting the objectives of the programme, the Branch Leader, Damaturu, Kingsley Echefun explained that the Bank is very interested in both the financial and physical well-being of people living within its community. “This exercise is borne out of our compassion for people with special needs.

As a bank, we believe that vulnerable households must be supported to enable them to live decently. That is why staff of Damaturu branch of the bank with the support of our colleagues at the head office, put together this donation,” explained Echefun.

He commended the Yobe State Government for providing an enabling environment to carry out such a gesture and disclosed that the Bank had executed similar initiatives in Bade and Geidam local government areas of the state. On his part, the representative of the state government and the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Mohammed Goje, commended the bank for keying into the priorities of the state government and urged other financial institutions and corporate organisations in the state to emulate the gesture. Each beneficiary received a package containing one bag of rice and two bags of Maize.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...