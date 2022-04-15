Business

Fidelity Bank donates food items to physically challenged persons in Yobe

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In fulfillment of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) objectives, Fidelity Bank in collaboration with Yobe State Government has donated food items to 150 physically challenged people in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital. The gesture was part of the Fidelity Helping Hand’s Programme (FHHP) aimed at supporting the vulnerable members of the community. Highlighting the objectives of the programme, the Branch Leader, Damaturu, Kingsley Echefun explained that the Bank is very interested in both the financial and physical well-being of people living within its community. “This exercise is borne out of our compassion for people with special needs.

As a bank, we believe that vulnerable households must be supported to enable them to live decently. That is why staff of Damaturu branch of the bank with the support of our colleagues at the head office, put together this donation,” explained Echefun.

He commended the Yobe State Government for providing an enabling environment to carry out such a gesture and disclosed that the Bank had executed similar initiatives in Bade and Geidam local government areas of the state. On his part, the representative of the state government and the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Mohammed Goje, commended the bank for keying into the priorities of the state government and urged other financial institutions and corporate organisations in the state to emulate the gesture. Each beneficiary received a package containing one bag of rice and two bags of Maize.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Report: E-payment transactions surge to N29.40trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…rise by 1.84% CLIMBING The value of e-payment transactions has maintained an  upward trend in recent years   Transactions through Electronic payment (e-payment) channels increased by 1.84 per cent to N29.40 trillion in February 2022, from N28.87 trillion in the previous month, a report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) has shown.   The report […]
Business

Blue economy pathway to sustainable economic growth, says Nwabunike

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…advocates community supported security   President, Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Mr. Iju Tony Nwabunike has suggested pathways for Nigeria’s sustainable economic diversification amid insecurity. Speaking on Friday at the 8th edition of Nigeria Annual Transport Lecture in Lagos, Nwabunike said blue economy should be at the top of discourse at a time […]
Business

Contributions: Nigeria, others extend $16m to Shelter Afrique

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Boost $9.4 million received in first tranche as part of Nigeria’s capital subscription     Pan-African housing development financier, Shelter Afrique, said it has received a total of $16 million so far from Lesotho, Mali, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda Uganda, Togo, Zimbabwe and Swaziland as capital contributions.   Besides, it said it had also received capital […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica