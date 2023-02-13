Business

Fidelity Bank engages ED

Fidelity Bank Plc, has appointed of Mrs. Pamela Shodipo as Executive Director, South Directorate following regulatory approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). She joined the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc with over 25 years multifunctional and cross-border banking experience at leading financial institutions covering general management and business origination in diverse segments including corporate, commercial, consumer, retail and public sector.

 

