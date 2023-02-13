Fidelity Bank engages ED

Fidelity Bank Plc, has appointed of Mrs. Pamela Shodipo as Executive Director, South Directorate following regulatory approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). She joined the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc with over 25 years multifunctional and cross-border banking experience at leading financial institutions covering general management and business origination in diverse segments including corporate, commercial, consumer, retail and public sector.
Post-COVID-19: Deloitte counsels firms on new technologies
Multinational professional services network, Deloitte, has urged businesses to adopt new technologies in order to stay relevant and profitable in a post Covid-19 world. The Human Capital Leader for Deloitte Africa, Maharaj Pam, who stated this during a webinar
Analysts: Inflation to maintain upward trend in December
Citing increase in demand for goods and services during Christmas season, lingering forex scarcity and impact on agriculture of the prevailing insecurity in the country, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said they expect inflation to continue on its upward trajectory this month.
Freight Forwarders decry arbitrary increase of exchange rate by Customs
The President, Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS), Reverend Jonathan Nicole has decried alleged jacking of the exchange rate for the payment of import duty by the Nigeria Customs Service, saying the increment is arbitrary and unjustifiable.
