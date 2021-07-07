News Top Stories

Fidelity Bank faults report on ex-MD's probe

The management of Fidelity Bank Plc has faulted a report, which indicated that a former Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, was under probe. In a statement made available to New Telegraph yesterday, the bank said its attention was drawn to the false information posted on some online platforms alleging that the Board of Directors of Fidelity Bank Plc had approved the probe of the former managing director. The bank said: “The story is entirely false, malicious and should be discountenanced. “Mr. Okonkwo served the bank meritoriously as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer between 2014 and 2020 and led his team to achieve impressive results.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Board of Directors continues to hold Mr. Okonkwo in high esteem and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

