Fidelity Bank finances ultramodern rice milling factory

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has joined the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe and many dignitaries, including two state governors, to commission a 400 metric tonnes per day mega rice mill in Kano State constructed by Gerawa Group of Companies. Speaking at the commissioning of the mill and the foundation laying of additional 560 metric tons rice mill, the CBN governor stated that before 2015 Nigeria had less than 10 functional integrated rice mills with a combined capacity less than 350,000 metric tonnes, but with the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, the statistic has grown to over 60 integrated mills with a combined capacity of over three million metric tonnes.

The CBN governor added that there were about 10 new integrated mills scheduled to be commissioned this year, emphasising that the growing number of integrated mills have been complemented by hundreds of small-scale mills located across the states of the federation in an effort towards boosting the nation’s food security. He explained that the private sector investment that has been unlocked in the establishment of these rice mills are testimony of the conducive environment created in the rice value chain through the CBN-led initiatives and stakeholders’ cooperation.

Commenting on Fidelity Bank’s support for the project, Onyeali-Ikpe, who was represented at the event by the bank’s Executive Director, Northern Businesses, Hassan Imam, said: “At Fidelity Bank, we are known for facilitating transactions such as this where the impact is phenomenal and often on a national scale.

“We are pleased to be associated with this project because of its potential to not only improve the lives of many small-holder farmers in Jigawa, Kano and environs but to also develop the country’s rice value chain and ensure food security.” The chief host at the event and Chairman, Gerawa Group of Companies, Alhaji Isa Muhammed Gerawa, stated that the establishment of the rice mill was a testimony of the efficacy of the Federal Government’s agricultural development policies in encouraging farming and other related activities with support from CBN. He added that the intended 560 metric tonnes capacity rice mill will be completed in November 2022. The occasion was graced by the Governors of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and his Kebbi State counterpart, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, captains of industries and heads of corporate organisations.

 

