Fidelity Bank grows Nigerian export sector with EMP 12 initiative

Entrepreneurs that participated in the 12th edition of the Fidelity Bank’s Export Management Programme (EMP 12) have commended the bank for providing hands-on training on the opportunities in the international market and how to develop their capacity to play big in the export space. The EMP, launched in 2016 and hosted in partnership with the Lagos Business School and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), is designed to equip entrepreneurs with requisite knowledge for driving the country’s non-oil exports. Commenting on the final day of the weeklong training, Divisional Head, Export and Agriculture, Fidelity Bank Plc, Isaiah Ndukwe, said: “Most people think that non-oil exports is just about earning in dollars. I think it’s beyond that. A key upside to an export-oriented business or economy is that it makes you super competitive over time eg improvements in processes, product design and packaging, quality and cost optimizations. That is why beyond the obvious, which is dollar earnings, we are big on helping businesses build export business management capacities.”

 

