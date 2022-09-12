Fidelity Bank: Income lines soaring on positive sentiments

Despite the challenging business environment, some banks have continued to record appreciable growth in their financials, just as Fidelity Bank soars in business dealings, RHODA OGUNSEYE writes

The share price performance of Fidelity Bank Plc has continued to improve following positive sentiments on its stock.

The share price of Fidelity Bank grew by 17.84 per cent from N3.04 kobo in August 30, 2022, to N3.70 kobo in September 8, 2022. The share value of this stock is expected to continue on the upward movement following shareholders’ high expectations, just as investors are also taking position on the stock due to positive speculations.

Acquisition

The positive sentiment was drawn from the bank’s proposed acquisition of 100 per cent equity stake in Union Bank UK Plc. The bank had entered into a binding agreement for the acquisition of 100 per cent equity stake in Union Bank UK Plc (Union Bank UK), for which the Central Bank of Nigeria has issued a letter of “No Objection.”

The bank made this known on August 30, 2022, in a letter signed by the Company Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). It stated about the acquisition that “Union Bank UK commenced operations from the heart of the City of London in 1983 to provide competitive banking services, including Personal Banking, Trade Finance, Treasury Management and Structured Trade and Commodity Finance which it offers to individual and corporate clients.”

Commenting on the agreement, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-lkpe, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, said: “This transaction aligns with our strategic plan of expanding our service touchpoints beyond the Nigerian market and providing straight-through services that meet and exceed the needs of our growing clients.

“The diverse service bouquet and business model of Union Bank UK offered a compelling synergy and we hope to build on the existing capacity to create a scalable and more sustaining service franchise that will support the wider ecosystem of our trade businesses and diaspora banking services.”

The transaction is subject to the approval of the Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) of the United Kingdom.

Financials/dividend

The impressive half year ended June 30, 2022 financial statement also placed the company on the upward pedestal.

This translated into first-time interim dividend payout to shareholders of 10 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share in the period under review. The bank’s Profit Before Tax rose to N25.08 billion in H1’22, representing an increase of 21.6 per cent from N20.63 billion in H1’21.

The total interim dividend of the bank amounts to N25.08 billion reported profit before tax in H1’22, representing an increase of 21.6 per cent from N20.63 billion in H1’21.

The bank’s income tax rose by 34 per cent to N1.77 billion in H1’22 from N1.32 billion in H1 2021 to declare profit after tax of N23.31 billion in H1’22 from N19.31 billion reported in H1”21. The growth in profits was driven by significant improvement in gross earnings and net interest income.

In the period under review, Fidelity Bank reported N75.64 billion gross earnings as against N50.3 billion reported in corresponding half year results. Increase in Fidelity Bank’s gross earnings was on the account of 52.9 per cent growth in interest income to N136.2 billion from N89.1billion in H1’21.

The increase in Interest Income was driven by the improved yield on earnings assets and 14.9 per cent year-to-date (YTD) expansion in earnings base to N2,546.5 billion.

Net fee income declines

However, net fee income declined by N1.4billion (9.6 per cent) due to N10.0billion (117.9 per cent) drop in foreign exchange gains. Net Interest Margin improved to 6.4 per cent from 4.7 per cent in 2021FY, due to a combination of improved yields on average earning assets and a decline in average funding cost.

Average yields on earning assets increased by 211basis points YoY to 11.5 per cent, while average funding cost declined by 84 basis points to 4.0 per cent YoY, which resulted in 50.4 per cent growth in net interest income to N75.6 billion.

Though funding cost has trended downward since Q1, interest rate on deposits is gradually ticking up with the recent upward review of the monetary policy rate and market yields. The bank’s operating expenses increased by 46.8 per cent to N62.0 billion with 62.7 per cent of the cost growth coming from regulatory charges, (AMCON, NDIC) and staff cost.

The bank absorbed the 2021 FY AMCON charges of N18.3 billion, while expecting a moderation in operating expenses in H2’22. Extract from the bank’s balance sheet performance showed an increase in customers’ deposits and net loans and advances as Fidelity bank maintains the leading Tier-2 bank in Nigeria.

According to its half year ended June 30, 2022 result and accounts, the lender’s significant increase in customers’ deposits and net loans & loans lifted total assets in the period under review. As customer deposits grew by 13.1 per cent to N2.02 trillion as of June 30, 2022 from N2.29 trillion reported in 2021, Net Loans & Advances rose by 15.3 per cent to N1.66 trillion as of June 30, 2022 from N1.91 trillion reported in 2021 FY.

The growth in Fidelity Bank’s total deposits was driven by double-digit growth in low-cost deposits (Demand, Savings, Domiciliary). Low-cost deposits increased by 26.1 per cent Year-till-Date to N1.9 trillion and now represents 83.1per cent of total deposits from 74.5per cent in 2021FY, which explains the drop in funding cost.

Foreign currency (FCY) deposits increased by $497 million or 52.8 per cent YTD and now accounts for 26.5 per cent of total deposits from 19.5 per cent in 2021 FY, as the bank continue to harness the benefits of renewed drive in the export business and the diaspora banking space. Also, net loans and advances growth of about 15.3 per cent due to intervention funding responsible for over 32 per cent of the absolute growth in risk assets book.

The interplay between customer deposits and net loans & advances drive total assets to N3.29 trillion as of June 30, 2022, from N3.69 trillion reported in 2021 FY.

Ratios above requirement Fidelity bank recorded non-performing loans (NPL) ratio that dropped to 2.7 per cent from 2.9 per cent in 2021 FY, which led to a decline in cost of risk to 0.2 per cent from 0.5 per cent in 2021 FY as asset quality continue to improve.

Other Regulatory Ratios were above the required thresholds with liquidity ratio at 47.0 per cent and capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 19.8 per cent compared to the minimum requirement of 15 per cent.

The audited half-year results and dividend recommendation as Fidelity Bank explained the rationale behind its bid to acquire 100 per cent equity stake in Union Bank UK Plc; a spin-off and former subsidiary of Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) Plc. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had given preliminary approval to Fidelity Bank in its bid to acquire 100 per cent equity stake in Union Bank UK.

Fidelity Bank had entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100 per cent in Union Bank UK Plc, a transaction that will make the London-based retail and wholesale banker a subsidiary of Fidelity Bank.

The transaction is, however, still subject to the approval of the UK’s Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA). Last December, Union Bank’s core investors — Union Global Partners Limited and Atlas Mara — had reached a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SSPA) with Titan Trust Bank (TTB) for the sale of 89.39 per cent of Union Bank’s issued share capital.

The agreement came a decade after the initial investment by the core investors in 2012. Consequently, the transaction also triggered the hive-out of Union Bank UK (UBUK), which was approved by shareholders in an extra-ordinary general meeting on March 29, 2022.

This allowed Union Bank of Nigeria’s transition from an international to a national focus. Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said the acquisition aligned with the bank’s strategic plan of expanding its service touchpoints beyond the Nigerian market as well as providing straight-through services that meet and exceed the needs of its growing clients.

“The diverse service bouquet and business model of Union Bank UK offered a compelling strategy and we hope to build on the existing capacity to create a scalable and more sustaining service franchise that will support the wider ecosystem of our trade businesses and diaspora banking services,” Onyeali-Ikpe said.

Private placement

Shareholders of the bank are expected to meet on September 29 in an Extra- Ordinary General Meeting to discuss a private placement of unissued shares totalling 3,037,414,308.

According to the bank’s company secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, it is for the shareholders to authorise the issuance of the 3,037,414,308 unissued Ordinary Shares of 50 kobo each in the share capital of the company (being not more than 30 per cent of the company’s existing issued shares and paid-up capital) to potential investors.

Although the application of the proceeds is not disclosed yet, it may not be unconnected with the plan to acquire Union Bank, in the United Kingdom, which the bank will need huge fund to prosecute.

Also at the meeting, the shareholders will be expected to authorise that the private placement be carried out in conformity with applicable laws and subject to procurement of all regulatory approvals.

Also, the board will seek approval from the members that in recognition of the need to ensure that the company’s share capital is aligned with the requirements under applicable laws, waive their pre-emptive rights in respect of the 3,037,414,308 unissued ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, to be issued by the company by way of private placement.

The board will also be seeking the shareholders’ approval for the said shares issued in accordance with the first resolution above rank pari-passu with the company’s existing issued shares.

This is also in addition to the Board of Directors seeking members authorisation to perform all such lawful acts as are necessary to give effect to the above listed resolutions including, but not limited to ensuring compliance with all regulatory procedures and requirements, obtaining all required approvals and filing within time, all regulatory returns in relation to the above resolutions.

Last line

Shareholders of Fidelity Bank had, at its 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May authorised the board of directors to undertake as it deems appropriate and in accordance with applicable laws, any actions, business combinations or transactions, including but not limited to investment, acquisition, restructuring, capital raising, expansion or business arrangement required to secure a competitive advantage for the company.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...