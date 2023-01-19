Business

Fidelity Bank introduces cardless ATM withdrawals

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Fidelity Bank customers can now enjoy increased convenience with their Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transactions as the bank recently announced the introduction of its cardless withdrawal service. The feature allows Fidelity Bank accountholders to make withdrawals at any Fidelity Bank ATM nationwide with the aid of their registered phone numbers alone. Speaking on the new feature, Divisional Head, eBanking, Fidelity Bank Plc, Ifeoma Onibuje said: “We know how frustrating it can be when you get to the ATM only to discover that you forgot your debit card at home. To address this and in support of the cashless policy, we recently introduced cardless withdrawals via our ATMs.

The service is currently available at all Fidelity Bank ATMs across the country and we are recording favourable feedback from customers who have used the service.” For cardless withdrawals, requesting customers would simply dial 7708*AMOUNT# from their registered phone numbers and follow the on-screen prompts to create a one-time PIN (OTP), then enter the PIN to get a Paycode. At the ATM, the customer would enter the Paycode, PIN, and Amount to get the cash.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Wheat: CBN intervenes with 13,000MT seed imports

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Amid challenges being faced by Nigerian farmers, researchers and industrialists on quality seeds access, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that it is intervening in the country’s wheat sector with 13,000 metric tonnes seeds for local farmers. The move, according to the apex bank, became imperative to bail Nigerian farmers out of the […]
Business

Lagos, Abuja, PH airports get ACI’s health accreditation nod

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Stories, Wole Shadare     Three of Nigeria’s biggest gateways, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and Port- Harcourt International Airport, have been given a clean bill of health in meeting industry best practices by the Airport Council International (ACI).   To this end, two airports, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the […]
Business

Winners emerge in Ecobank-sponsored Future Face Africa competition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Winners, last Sunday, emerged at the grand finale of the keenly contested Future Face Africa (FFA) model talent search competition, held in Lagos. The event, which is majorly sponsored by Ecobank Nigeria, saw Ana Campos, an Angolan and Nziza Ken, a Rwandan, emerging winners in both female and male category respectively. The final event had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica