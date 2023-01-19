Fidelity Bank introduces cardless ATM withdrawals

Fidelity Bank customers can now enjoy increased convenience with their Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transactions as the bank recently announced the introduction of its cardless withdrawal service. The feature allows Fidelity Bank accountholders to make withdrawals at any Fidelity Bank ATM nationwide with the aid of their registered phone numbers alone. Speaking on the new feature, Divisional Head, eBanking, Fidelity Bank Plc, Ifeoma Onibuje said: “We know how frustrating it can be when you get to the ATM only to discover that you forgot your debit card at home. To address this and in support of the cashless policy, we recently introduced cardless withdrawals via our ATMs.

The service is currently available at all Fidelity Bank ATMs across the country and we are recording favourable feedback from customers who have used the service.” For cardless withdrawals, requesting customers would simply dial 7708*AMOUNT# from their registered phone numbers and follow the on-screen prompts to create a one-time PIN (OTP), then enter the PIN to get a Paycode. At the ATM, the customer would enter the Paycode, PIN, and Amount to get the cash.

