Fidelity Bank lights up Akwa Ibom Christmas Carol Festival

The Akwa Ibom Christmas Carol Festival has once again lived up to its billing as one of the most delightful Christmas experiences in Nigeria as it treated thousands of attendees to a breathtaking experience recently. This year’s edition which was underlined by leading financial institution -Fidelity Bank Plc –saw an estimated 55,000 on-site guests and over 50 million viewers from the internet and satellite television bask in the euphoria of the season through soul stirring performances.

Speaking on the partnership, Fidelity Bank MD/CEO, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said: “We are very excited to partner with the Akwa Ibom State government to host this year’s Christmas Carol Festival as part of our commitment to support the development of the country’s blossoming tourism Industry. We believe that the festive season is all about sharing love, joy and optimism and we are delighted to help host thousands of people to a beautiful Christmas carolling experience that demonstrates this.”

Tagged ‘The Return’ the festival featured a predominantly Nigerian line up of ministers including the gospel music legend, Panam Percy Paul, and other top Nigerian Gospel Musicians such as Tim Godfrey, Aity Dennis, DunsinOyekan, Progress Effiong, EmaOnyxl, David G, Ada Ehi, Bobby Friga, and Minster GUC – all of who gave electrifying performances at the 55,000 capacity Ibom Hall Arena in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Also performing at the event was the globally renowned, Akwa Ibom Carol Festival choir that featured 5,000 choristers out of it 25,000-member strong choir.

Other choirs who gave wonderful renditions at the event include Intenxity, the Akwa-Ibom state Choir, The Promised Land Chorale Int’l, and the Ibom Brass Orchestra. The event also featured multiple- award winning South African DJ and Musician, Master KG who was the only foreign performer at the event.

 

