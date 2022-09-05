Business

Fidelity Bank outlines benefits of Union Bank UK acquisition deal

Fidelity Bank Plc’s proposed acquisition of Union Bank UK Plc (UBUK) aligns with its “short to medium term aspirations and international expansion drive.”

 

Executive Director, Chief Operations and Information Officer at Fidelity Bank, Mr. Stanley Amuchie, who stated this at a media parley, emphasised that “UBUK offers a compelling investment case.”

He averred that the complementary business operations of Fidelity Bank and UBUK “will enable strong value creation for shareholders and clear benefits for customers, staff, and other key stakeholders.”

According to him, other benefits that Fidelity Bank will derive from the deal include: “Significant captive business opportunity for UBUK from Fidelity Bank existing foreign currency transactions in Nigeria; revenue and cost optimization through cross-selling and shared service and potential  for stronger customer loyalty and stickiness through integrated financial services, bundled products for diaspora customers and corporate banking clients etc. and endto- end customer experience especially for commercial customers / High Networth Individuals (HNI).”

He also pointed out that UBUK would service other subsidiaries of Fidelity Bank under the Nigerian lender’s proposed Holdco structure.

Amuchie, who stated that UBUK offers a robust range of banking services to customers doing business from and into Africa, including trade finance, personal banking, business banking, treasury services and commercial lending, also noted that the bank’s relationship with her African counterpart banks, including Union Bank of Nigeria, offers it access to a network that spans all the key commercial centres on the continent.

Responding to a question on Fidelity Bank’s strategy to become the country’s top lender, he said that the lender would continue to launch innovative solutions in order to retain the loyalty of its customers as well as attracting new ones. He said: “The only way you can overtake any bank is that you must be innovative and that is the only way you can scale.

You have to get in more customers and the way to get customers is to have touchpoints that customers are comfortable with.

Nobody wants to go to banking halls again because Covid has taught us that you can do banking services from the comfort of your home, from your phone, your car. All we are making sure is to make sure that it works.

 

