Fidelity Bank partners group on entrepreneurial capacity

Fidelity Bank Plc has commenced another capacity building training for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and its clients. Speaking in Abuja during a training tagged: ‘Strategic Leadership and Interpersonal Skills Development,’ for Fidelity Bank Plc SMEs and clients, the Executive Director, Fidelity Bank, North, Hassan Imam, said capacity building remained key for growth and development of SMEs. He said SMEs in every world were the lifelines of the economy.

His words: “Like in every economy of the world, SMEs are the lifelines. They contribute significantly to the economy’s GDP, creation of jobs and wealth, economic Prosperity and of course all these dovetails to economic growth and development” Imam said Fidelity as one of the leading financial institutions was committed to ways that will make its staff, customers do well in their respective businesses.

However, he said the bank had decided to wade in to ameliorate the challenges of SMEs through capacity enhancement following findings that lack of capacity accounted for over 80 per cent of the challenges facing small scale businesses.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer of Jeff & O’Brien Africa, the facilitators and trainers, Pascal Odibo, acknowledged that capacity was the best way to develop businesses and an economy that will stand the test of time. He advised government to pay attention to this level of enterpreneurs as they represent the future industrial giants of the country and its economy. He explained that things will work better in all sectors if the right steps are taken in bringing results.

