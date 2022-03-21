Fidelity Bank partners OnePipe on cutting edge payment solution

In a bid to deepen positive customer experience and create new opportunities for businesses to grow revenue, Fidelity Bank, in collaboration with OnePipe, launched payment gateway PayGatePlus on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos.

PayGatePlus, which is an upgraded version of the legacy PayGate product by the bank, is a payment solution and a comprehensive embedded finance platform that empowers organisations in any sector to integrate financial services within their businesses and offerings.

The payment solution offers services such as web payments, virtual accounts, funds transfer, direct debit, balance inquiry, statement, online collections via NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP), BVN validation, direct credit, and Buy Now, Pay Later.

Speaking at the event, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/CEO Fidelity Bank Plc, represented by Stanley Amuchie, Executive Director/ Chief Operations and Information Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, said: “Innovation is a key pillar of our strategic framework and we are constantly looking for new ways of improving our processes and delighting our customers.

“PayGatePlus will open more opportunities for revenue growth for our customers while improving their risk management processes and reduce their cost.

“Everything we do as a financial organisation including the design of our products and services has the customer as our main focus. It is on this basis that we have worked very hard over the last few months, together with our technical partners to innovate a solution that enables businesses across different sectors to easily integrate financial services with their product offerings.”

Ope Adeoye, Founder and CEO of OnePipe, said the company was excited to be partnering once again with Fidelity to upgrade the payment gateway. “Our core at OnePipe is to help businesses and partners achieve maximum operational excellence, deeper customer intimacy and ultimately revenue growth,” said Adeoye.

“These and more are the opportunities our partnership with Fidelity enables. PayGatePlus essentially provides merchants with the rails to deliver diverse financial services to their customers across a range of platforms namely: website, mobile app, social media and even in-store (in the case of retail outlets),” Adeoye added.

The launch event featured a panel discussion on the topic “Embedded Financial Services as a driver for seamless Customer Experience,” which featured Chief Executive Officer, Interswitch Group, Akeem Lawal; Founder and CEO, OnePipe, Ope Adeoye; Divisional Head, Fintech and Telecoms, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nwanja Onyekwere; and Founder and CEO, Capricorn Digital Limited, Degbola Abudu.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...