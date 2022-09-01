Fidelity Bank posts N25.1bn PBT in H1’22

…proposes interim dividend of 10k

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has released its H1’ 2022 results recording an impressive 21.6% growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT) to N21.6billion as well as decent growth in most key ratios. According to the report released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) on Tuesday, 30 August 2022, the bank grew Total Deposits by 13.1% YTD to N2,290.1bn from N2,024.8bn in 2021FY, driven by doubledigit growth in low-cost deposits. Low-cost deposits increased by 26.1% YTD to N1,902.4bn and now represents 83.1% of total deposits from 74.5% in 2021FY, which explains the drop in funding cost.

“We are delighted with our H1 2022 performance which showed strong growth across key performance indices. With improved efficiency and customer experience around our network, customer transactions have grown considerably as we optimize our balance sheet and build up a large stock of stable low-cost deposits”, stated Fidelity Bank’s CEO, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe.

Gross Earnings increased by 37.9% YoY to N154.8bn on account of 52.9% growth in interest income to N136.2bn from N89.1bn in H1 2021. The increase in Interest Income was driven by improved yield on earnings assets and 14.9% YTD expansion in earnings base to N2,546.5bn. Similarly, Net Interest Margin improved to 6.4% from 4.7% in 2021FY, due to a combination of improved yields on average earning assets and a decline in average funding cost. Average yields on earning assets increased by 211bps YoY to 11.5% while average funding cost declined by 84bps to 4.0% YoY, which resulted in 50.4% growth in net interest income to N75.6bn.

