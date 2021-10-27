Fidelity Bank reiterates commitment to stable leadership

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has restated its commitment to stable leadership and strong corporate governance as a key strategy to ensure customer and investor satisfaction. This was made known by the bank’s MD/CEO, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, at the send-off and welcome party organised to honour both the outgoing and incoming directors respectively. The event, which was held at the Eko Convention Centre and with the theme; Beyond Limits, is yet another demonstration of the bank’s increasing profile as it continues to set the pace in the Nigerian banking industry. Addressing the guests at the event, Nneka expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing directors, especially Nnamdi Okonkwo, the erstwhile MD/CEO, and Ernest Ebi, former chairman, for creating a strong track record for the new administration to press forward with. “We would not be where we are today as an institution without the hard work and guidance of our outgoing board members.

We are grateful for this as well as their continued support even after exiting the board,” she said. Speaking further, Nneka said: “I am especially thankful to the new board of directors, particularly the Chairman, Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi, whose level of wisdom and professionalism is second to none.

“Within the past one year, we have grown stronger as a bank and thoroughly served our stakeholders adequately due to the strong leadership structure. “At the beginning of the year, we announced our seven key imperatives that will guide our strategy to be a tier one bank by 2025 and we are glad to announce that we are well on track. “Just recently, we concluded a highly successful Eurobond offering, raising $400 million from the international capital markets through a 5-Year tenor Eurobond, with a 7.765 per cent coupon. “As we continue our operations as a bank, with all hands on deck, we can only be sure of achieving even more audacious goals,” she added.

