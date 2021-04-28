Fidelity Bank reports 64% profit growth in Q1’21

Fidelity Bank Plc has posted a 63.69 per cent growth in profit after tax for the first quarter ended March 2021. According to the unaudited financial statement obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited, profit after tax stood at N9.590 billion in 2021 as against N5.859 billion reported in 2020, representing a growth of 63,69 per cent. Profit before tax was N10.134 billion for the period ended March 2021, from N6.583 billion in 2020, accounting for a growth of 53.94 per cent. Gross earnings stood at N55.122 billion in 2021, a 7.75 per cent rise over N51.159 billion posted in 2020.

Fidelity Bank had, in a clear demonstration of its resilience and stability, has announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. The performance which capped a remarkable year, showed strong growth in Core Operating Profits, Net Revenue, and other key financial indices.

The Nigerian lender, which has become the clear leader among Tier 2 banks, posted a 50.9 per cent growth in Core Operating Profits from N29.8 billionin 2019FY to N44.9 billion while Net Revenue increased by 15.0 per cent from N111.8 billion in 2019FY.

