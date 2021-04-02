Business

Fidelity Bank reports N28.1bn PBT in 2020

Fidelity Bank Plc, in a clear demonstration of its resilience and stability, has announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. The performance, which capped a remarkable year, showed strong growth in Core Operating Profits, NetRevenue, andother keyfinancialindices.

The top Nigerian lender, which has become the clear leader among Tier 2 banks, posted a 50.9 per cent growth inCoreOperatingProfitsfrom N29.8 billionin 2019FY to N44.9 billion while Net Revenue increased by 15.0 per cent from N111.8billionin2019FY. Customer deposit, which is a measure of consumer confidenceroseby38.7percent fromN1,225.2billiontoN1,699.0 billionjustasTotalAssetsgrew by30.5percentfromN2,114.037 trillion in 2019FY to N2,758.148 trillion.

However, profit before tax droppedby7.6percenttoN28.1 billion from N30.4 billion in 2019FY, due to an increase in the Bank’s loan provisions to shield itfromanyheadwinds. A positivefortheBankespecially in the current era of Covid-19 and its attendant effect on businessrisks. Encouraged by the healthy results, the Board of Fidelity Bank is proposing a N6.4 billion payout, which translates to 22 Kobo dividend per share toitsshareholders. “We are pleased with our financial performance, which clearlyshowedtheresilienceof our business model as core operating profit increased by 50.9 per cent to N44.9 billion from N29.8 billion in 2019FY. We also saw a significant improvement inourefficiencyindicesascostto- income ratio moderated downward to 65.1 billion from 73.4percentin2019FY.

“However, profit before tax droppedby7.6percenttoN28.1 billion as we proactively increased our provisions on risk assets to N16.9 billion from a netwrite-backof N0.6billionin 2019FY,” said Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Fidelity Bank CEO, adding thatthebank“tookaconservativestanceinrecognitionof the impactof theglobalpandemic, which has redefined business risks and opportunities in the newnormal.”

