Fidelity Bank resilient despite micro-economic pressures

In spite of economic headwinds and other regulatory challenges that have significantly impacted on the operating landscape of banking industry, Fidelity Bank has remained resilient in its financial performance. CHRIS UGWU writes

Microeconomic pressure and unrelenting regulatory adjustments have, to a large extent, constrained the margins of financial institutions in the country.

However, in a year characterised by contrasting global economic performance and a domestic banking sector constrained by regulatory headwinds and microeconomic pressures, Fidelity Bank Plc remains resilient, registering impressive performance across its business lines.

The year 2020 remains a challenging one for the banking industry due to COVID-19 and fall in crude oil prices, which heightened pressure on the nation’s foreign reserves and the domestic currency, therefore, leading to volatility in exchange rate and a dip in foreign reserves.

Investor confidence in Fidelity Bank was reengineered on the back of impressive results released to the investment community.

Ultimately, the bank’s improvement in operating efficiency would help the management reinforce its statutory business to unlock better potential.

When the closing gong rang on Friday the share price stood at N2.56 per share.

Financials

Fidelity Bank Plc ended 2019 financial year impressive to deliver another full year result, sustaining the sterling financial performance that has been witnessed by the top lender in recent years.

The bank’s FY 2019 results released at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed strong growth across key income and balance-sheet lines.

Gross Earnings grew by 14.0 per cent to N215.5 billion from N189.0 billion in 2018, whilst Profit before tax rose by 21.0 per cent to N30.4bn compared with N25.1bn recorded in the previous year.

Similarly, net profits surged by 24 per cent from N22.9 billion from 2018 in 2018 to N28.4 billion in 2019. Buoyed by the performance, the bank plans to pay a dividend of 20 kobo per share translating to N5.8 billion compared to the dividend of 11 kobo paid in 2018.

In other indices, Net Interest Income increased by 13.2 per cent to N83.1billion in 2018. Net Operating Income rose by 15.6 per cent from N97.2 billion to N112.3 billion whilst Total Assets grew by 22.9 per cent from N1,719.9 billion to N2,114.0 billion in the period under review.

Fidelity Bank’s unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 showed gross earnings for the period grew by 5.7 per cent to N51.1 billion from N48.4 billion in the previous quarter.

This performance followed the challenging business environment occasioned by the decline in economic activities and the attendant risks of COVID-19 on various business sectors.

The financial results released through the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that while the bank declared a profit before tax (PBT) of N6.6 billion for the first quarter of 2020, profit after tax (PAT) declined by 1.4 per cent to N5.8 Billion.

Net Assets on the other hand grew by 20 Per cent to N242 billion. This was higher than the N202 billion filled in the first quarter of 2019.

The lender posted a 33.01 per cent increase in profit after tax for the half year ended June 30, 2020.

The bank’s interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the period ended June 30, 2020 showed profit after tax of N11.303 billion as against N8.498 billion recorded in 2019, representing a growth of 33.01 per cent.

Profit before tax stood at N11.963 billion from N9.812 billion recorded in2019, accounting for 21.92 per cent increase. Gross earnings for the period increased by 2.03 per cent from N103.655 billion in 2019 to N105.755billion in June 2020.

Fidelity Bank continued to sustain its impressive run of financial performance with the strong third quarter results for the year, released last week at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Details of the results show improvements in key indices though Gross Earnings dropped marginally by 3.7 per cent from N161.1 billion in 2019 to N155 billion. Profits were, however, up by 3.6 per cent, closing at a profit before tax (PBT) of N21.3 billion whilst profits after tax (PAT) rose by 7 per cent from N19 billion to N20.4 billion in the period under review.

In other indices, Customer Deposits, Net Loans and Total Assets grew in double digits. Total Assets grew by 21 per cent from N2.1 billion in 2019 to N2.5 billion; Customer Deposits were up by 22.3 per cent from N1.23 billion to N1.5 billion whilst Net Loans rose by 12 per cent from N1.12 billion to N1.27 billion to cap the good outing by the top lender.

Reflection of resilient business model

“Our nine months results reflect our resilient business model, particularly in a very challenging operating environment. We worked closely with our customers to gradually recover from the economic impact of the pandemic and the attendant effect of the lockdown,” said Fidelity Bank CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo.

He explained that the drop in gross earnings was due to the decline in interest and similar income caused by lower yields and drop in fee income.

“Net fee income declined by N1.3 billion largely due to a reduction in FX related income on account of the revaluation gains recorded in H1 2020.

“Digital banking, however, continued to gain traction as we now have 52.3 per cent of our customers enrolled on the mobile/internet banking products from 47.4 per cent in 2019FY and 88.2 per cent of customer-induced transactions are done on digital platforms. Similarly, digital banking income increased by to improved adoption by customers and new services migrated to our digital channels,” he stated.

Fidelity Bank has, over the years, implemented a retail digital banking strategy and that has continued to deliver, with the bank on course to achieving the 7th consecutive year of double digits growth.

“The growth in Savings Deposits accounted for 40.2 per cent of total growth in in Customer Deposits and Savings Deposits now represent 25.7 per cent of total deposits, up from 22.3 per cent in 2019,” Okonkwo enthused.

He further disclosed that the bank had disbursed over N50 billion in intervention funds to customers in the last three months, in critical sectors to kick-start the economy after the lockdown and was quite optimistic about finishing the year strongly.

“We will continue to monitor and pro-actively manage evolving risks as business activities improve and look forward to delivering another set of resilient results in the remaining quarter of 2020FY,” Okonkwo noted.

Commitment to SMEs’ growth

Fidelity Bank Plc has continued to support the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) sector, whose activities were disrupted in the heat of the COVID-19.

Speaking in one of the panel sessions at the 13th edition of the Annual Banking and Finance Conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN, Divisional Head, SME Banking Division, Osaigbovo Omorogbe, said that the bank’s commitment was borne out of the realisation that SMEs are the engine room of any economy.

He said: “The ability of MSMEs to stay on sustainably at this time, and even become more attractive for various types of funding support will undoubtedly be strengthened with deepened capacity building support, both on the back and front office ends.”

He explained that there was a compelling need for relevant stakeholders to deepen capacity-building support for MSMEs in various areas, ahead of funding support, to enable them position more strongly to stay afloat and even grow in the new normal.

While insisting that a one-size-fits-all capacity building model/approach for MSMEs would no longer help, Omorogbe stressed the need for more tailored capacity building support that will take into account the peculiarities and challenges MSMEs are facing; first on account of the pandemic and secondly because of the respective economic sectors they play in, their supply and distribution chains, the geographical locations they operate from and cover, etc.

He advocated stronger collaboration amongst all stakeholders, who have roles to play in ensuring MSMEs get and enjoy the much needed support they require at this time, in various areas, to further ensure the MSME segment not only survives the times but also gets set firmly, on the path of sustainable growth.

Over the years, Fidelity Bank has leveraged myriad intervention/development funding schemes typically offered at single digit interest rates by local and international Development Finance Institution (DFIs), for the benefit of its SME customers. Specifically, the bank has, through the efforts of its SME Banking Division, continued to build structures and systems to channel low-cost intervention/development funding to MSMEs including women entrepreneurs, to tame the ‘high-cost-of-funds’ challenge small businesses face in this market.

As at mid-September 2020, the bank in its capacity as a participating financial institution (PFI) in the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) on lending scheme for SMEs and small corporates, has disbursed a total of N21.9 billion to a large number of SMEs and small corporates playing in diverse sectors.

Similarly, the bank has also disbursed about N2.1billion to qualified SMEs from the on-lending line for SMEs it obtained from the Bank of Industry (BOI) in 2018. In addition, the bank has continued to support SMEs with low cost funding from the $50 million line of credit for on lending to SMEs that it got from the African Development Bank (AfDB), in 2019.

Conclusion

Challenges arising from a weaker macroeconomic environment and the various regulatory responses put significant pressure on the margins of banks, however Fidelity Bank has weathered the storm in midst of the challenges.

Like this: Like Loading...