Fidelity Bank rewards customers in GAIM 5 promo

Ten customers of Fidelity Bank Plc have become N1 million richer, having received their cash prizes for emerging winners in the January draw of the bank’s Get Alert in millions savings promo, season 5 (GAIM 5).

 

The prizes were presented recently at an event held at Fidelity Bank, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos and several branches across the six geo-political zones of the country. An elated Stanley Okpoto, one of the winners, said: “I am more than happy to receive this cash prize from Fidelity Bank.

 

Being a long-time customer and follower of the bank, I feel special and grateful that as little as 2K earned me so much money. I am looking forward to how this money will further transform my business. I encourage my friends and family to take advantage of this lifechanging opportunity.”

 

Also speaking at the well-attended event, the promo Chairman and Executive Director in charge of the bank’s Lagos and South-West Directorate, Dr. Ken Opara, said the ceremony marked a special celebration for the bank being the first prize presentation for the year and therefore sets the tone for the remaining prize presentations to be held in the year.

 

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the presentation of the sum of N1 million to Ajoma Rachael Iyowo and Stanley Sunday Okpoto who emerged winners in the second GAIM 5 monthly draw, which held last week. Asides Stanley and Ajoma, eight other customers of Fidelity Bank will receive cash prizes at similar events holding simultaneously at some of our branches across Nigeria.

 

