Fidelity Bank showcases best of Nigerian non-oil exports at FITCC

In what has been termed the largest trade exhibition by Nigerian-based businesses in the United Kingdom in recent times and a major move in increasing Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, hosted the maiden edition of its international trade expo.

Held at Novotel West, Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom on November 15 and 16, 2022, the expo, tagged, the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC), featured a host of activities designed to position Nigerian businesses for increased partnership, financing, product-offtake and investment opportunities in the United Kingdom and Europe. “Fidelity Bank Plc is a leading financial institution in Nigeria and a market leader in supporting small and medium scale enterprises and exportoriented businesses.

This event is therefore an extension of the support that we provide to the business ecosystem in Nigeria as work to help them compete favourably on the global stage,” explained Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, in her welcome remarks.

The well-attended event also featured keynote addresses by Prof Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman, African Export and Import Bank (AFREXIM) and Aminu Takuma, Regional Coordinator, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) who discussed “Leveraging International Partnerships to Transform Africa’s Trade & Creatives” and “Selling Nigeria to the World (Spotlighting Investment Opportunities and Incentives) respectively on Day 1 of the conference.

