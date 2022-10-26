Fidelity Bank supports Pinnacle Oil to ease petroleum products distribution

As part of its efforts towards facilitating the distribution of petroleum products across the country and in support of the Federal Government’s reforms in the nation’s oil industry, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, recently joined President Muhammadu Buhari and a host of dignitaries to inaugurate the Pinnacle Oil and Gas Terminal in Lekki, Lagos. Situated in the Lekki free trade zone in Lagos, the intake, offtake and storage facility is designed to enable the efficient distribution of imported petroleum products, trigger significant savings in the costs of products at the pump and ultimately improve energy security in the country.

The newly commissioned terminal, which is valued at over $1billion, was financed by a consortium of Nigerian banks led by Fidelity Bank Plc. Addressing guests at the event, President Muhammadu Buhari said the facility would reduce the cost of petroleum products distribution across the country, ease the congestion at the Apapa Ports in Lagos as well as provide hundreds of jobs.

“The success of our agenda to transform our country is demonstrated by this massive investment and the obvious contributions it has made to our overall economic well-being. We recognised that seamless supply and distribution of petroleum products is challenged by infrastructure deficit and complicated by the congestion at the Apapa Port area of Lagos. We provided targeted support to the energy industry by providing an enabling environment, including regulatory facilitation to ensure investment in critical infrastructure.

“I am happy today that Pinnacle Oil and Gas Ltd leveraged on the opportunities and established this massive terminal facility,” stated President Buhari via a video message at the event. Commenting on Fidelity Bank’s support for the project, its Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said: “Energy security and reduction of business operating costs are two challenges we take seriously in Fidelity Bank as we seek ways of helping businesses run profitably. With the commissioning of this facility, there would be a marked improvement in the downstream sector of the Nigerian economy around petroleum products distribution and reduction in energy costs for businesses across the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...