Business

Fidelity Bank supports Pinnacle Oil to ease petroleum products distribution

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As part of its efforts towards facilitating the distribution of petroleum products across the country and in support of the Federal Government’s reforms in the nation’s oil industry, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, recently joined President Muhammadu Buhari and a host of dignitaries to inaugurate the Pinnacle Oil and Gas Terminal in Lekki, Lagos. Situated in the Lekki free trade zone in Lagos, the intake, offtake and storage facility is designed to enable the efficient distribution of imported petroleum products, trigger significant savings in the costs of products at the pump and ultimately improve energy security in the country.

The newly commissioned terminal, which is valued at over $1billion, was financed by a consortium of Nigerian banks led by Fidelity Bank Plc. Addressing guests at the event, President Muhammadu Buhari said the facility would reduce the cost of petroleum products distribution across the country, ease the congestion at the Apapa Ports in Lagos as well as provide hundreds of jobs.

“The success of our agenda to transform our country is demonstrated by this massive investment and the obvious contributions it has made to our overall economic well-being. We recognised that seamless supply and distribution of petroleum products is challenged by infrastructure deficit and complicated by the congestion at the Apapa Port area of Lagos. We provided targeted support to the energy industry by providing an enabling environment, including regulatory facilitation to ensure investment in critical infrastructure.

“I am happy today that Pinnacle Oil and Gas Ltd leveraged on the opportunities and established this massive terminal facility,” stated President Buhari via a video message at the event. Commenting on Fidelity Bank’s support for the project, its Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said: “Energy security and reduction of business operating costs are two challenges we take seriously in Fidelity Bank as we seek ways of helping businesses run profitably. With the commissioning of this facility, there would be a marked improvement in the downstream sector of the Nigerian economy around petroleum products distribution and reduction in energy costs for businesses across the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria receives N353bn worth of drugs from EU countries

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

FAKE Some counterfeit drugs from Asia are in circulation across  the country     Bayo Akomolafe Some pharmaceutical products valued at N353.03 billion ($751.14 million) have been imported from four European countries to Nigeria in the last one year.   The imports increased by 95.12 per cent in 2020 from $78.29 million to $751.14 million […]
Business

Actis to double energy investment in Nigeria, others to $2bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Actis, a Londonbased private equity firm focused on emerging markets, plans to finalise deals on six African power projects in 2021 as it looks to double its energyrelated investments on the continent within the next five years. The investments this year would total between $200 million and $300 million, Lisa Pinsley, head of Africa energy […]
Business

Naira stabilises at N477/$1 on parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Despite lingering scarcity of foreign exchange in the system, the naira appears to have stabilised at N477 per dollar on the parallel market, New Telegraph findings show.   The local currency last Tuesday depreciated to N480/$1 on the parallel market due to acute scarcity of forex. The foreign-currency shortage had worsened in recent weeks leading […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica