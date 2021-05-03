Fidelity Bank: Sustaining growth amidst harsh milieu

Despite the economic headwinds and other regulatory challenges significantly impacting on the banking industry andscape, Fidelity Bank has remained resilient across its business lines. CHRIS UGWU writes

Despite the economic headwinds and other regulatory challenges significantly impacting on the banking industry landscape, Fidelity Bank has remained resilient across its business lines. CHRIS UGWU writes The microeconomic pressure and unrelenting regulatory adjustments have, to a large extent, constrained the margins of financial institutions in the country.

However, in a year that has continued to be characterised by contrasting global economic performance and a domestic banking sector constrained by regulatory headwinds and microeconomic pressures, Fidelity Bank Plc remains resilient, registering impressive performance across its business lines.

The year 2020 was another challenging year for the banking industry due to COVID-19 and fall in crude oil prices, which heightened pressure on the nation’s foreign reserves and the domestic currency leading to the volatility in exchange rate and a dip in foreign reserves. Investor confidence in Fidelity Bank has been reengineered on the back of impressive results released to the investment community.

It is believed that the bank’s improvement in operating efficiency would help the management reinforce its statutory business to unlock better potential. When the closing gong rang on Friday the bank’s share price stood at N2.25 per share. Financials Fidelity Bank began the 2020 financial year on an impressive note with the unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, showing that gross earnings for the period grew by 5.7 per cent to N51.1 billion from N48.4 billion in the previous quarter.

This performance followed the challenging business environment occasioned by the decline in economic activities and the attendant risks of COVID-19 on various business sectors.

The financial results released through the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that while the bank declared a profit before tax (PBT) of N6.6 billion for the first quarter of 2020, profit after tax (PAT) declined by 1.4 per cent to N5.8 billion. Net Assets, on the other hand, grew by 20 per cent to N242 billion.

This was higher than the N202 billion filed in the first quarter of 2019. The lender posted a 33.01 per cent increase in profit after tax for the half year ended June 30, 2020.

The bank’s interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the period ended June 30, 2020, showed profit after tax of N11.303 billion as against N8.498 billion recorded in 2019, representing a growth of 33.01 per cent. Profit before tax stood at N11.963 billion from N9.812 billion recorded in 2019, accounting for 21.92 per cent increase. Gross earnings for the period increased by 2.03 per cent from N103.655 billion in 2019 to N105.755 billion in June 2020.

Fidelity Bank sustained its impressive run of financial performance with a strong third quarter results for the year released last week at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). Details of the results show improvements in key indices though Gross Earnings dropped marginally by 3.7 per cent from N161.1 billion in 2019 to N155 billion.

Profits were, however, up by 3.6 per cent, closing at PBT of N21.3 billion while PAT rose by seven per cent from N19 billion to N20.4 billion in the period under review. In other indices, Customer Deposits, Net Loans and Total Assets grew in double digits.

Total Assets grew by 21 per cent from N2.1 billion in 2019 to N2.5 billion; Customer Deposits were up by 22.3 per cent from N1.23 billion to N1.5 billion while Net Loans rose by 12 per cent from N1.12 billion to N1.27 billion to cap the good outing by the top lender.

Fidelity Bank, in a clear demonstration of its resilience and stability, also ended its financial year December 31, 2020, on a bright note. The performance, which capped a remarkable year, showed strong growth in Core Operating Profits, Net Revenue and other key financial indices.

The top Nigerian lender, which has become the clear leader among Tier 2 banks, posted a 50.9 per cent growth in Core Operating Profits from N29.8 billionin 2019FY to N44.9 billion while Net Revenue increased by 15.0 per cent from N111.8 billion in 2019FY.

Customer Deposit, which is a measure of consumer confidence, rose by 38.7 per cent from N1,225.2 billion to N1,699.0 billion, just as Total Assets grew by 30.5 per cent from N2,114.037 trillion in 2019FY to N2,758.148 trillion.

However, profit before tax dropped by 7.6 per cent to N28.1 billion from N30.4 billion in 2019FY, due to an increase in the bank’s loan provisions to shield it from any headwinds; apositive for the bank, especially in the current era of COVID-19 and its attendant effect on business risks. Encouraged by the healthy results, the Board of Fidelity Bank is proposing a N6.4 billion dividend payout, which translates to 22 kobo per share to its shareholders.

Operating in the same euphoria, Fidelity Bank recorded a strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2021, posting appreciable growth in profits for the period ended March 31, 2021.

Details of the unaudited results, released at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), show that PBT grew by 53.9 per cent from N6.6 billion in 2020 to N10.1 billion for the corresponding period of March 31, 2021. Similarly, net revenue in the period increased by 13.4 billion from N30.3 billion in Q1’20 to N34.4 billion in 2021, just as the bank recorded growth in other performance indices.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, while commenting on the results, stated: “We commenced the year showing impressive double-digit growth in profitability and improved performance across key efficiency indices whilst ensuring our business model continued to deliver strong positive results in line with our guidance for the 2021 financial year.

“Gross Earnings increased by 7.7 per cent YoY to N55.1 billion on account of 66.7 per cent growth in noninterest revenue to N12.1 billion from N7.2bn in Q1’20. “In absolute terms, the increase in NIR came from FX related income, digital banking income and account maintenance charge etc as total customers’ induced transactions across all our service channels increased by 30.4 per cent YoY and 17.1 per cent QoQ.

“Net Interest Margin remained unchanged at 6.3 per cent compared to 2020FY as the drop in average funding cost offset the decline in average yields on earning assets.

“Average funding cost dropped to 2.5 per cent from 3.6 per cent in 2020FY due to a combination of improved deposit mix and a slight moderation in average borrowing cost. This led to 26.2 per cent decline in total interest expenses, which translated to 17.1 per cent increase in net interest income to N28.8 billion despite a 4.3 per cent increase in interest bearing liabilities.

“We refinanced our seven-year N30.0 billion Tier II Bonds issued in 2015 at 16.48 per cent p.a. with cheaper 10-year N41.2 billion Tier II Bonds priced at 8.5 per cent p.a., which led to a 61bpts drop in average borrowing cost to 4.5 per cent. “Operating Expenses increased by N1.3 billion (6.2 per cent) to N23.0 billion largely driven by N4.3 billion growth in regulatory charges (NDIC & AMCON Charges).

Excluding the increase in regulatory charges, total operating expenses would have dropped by 13.8 per cent (6.1 per cent QoQ) to N18.6 billion from N21.6 billion in Q1 2020 (Q4 2020: N19.8 billion). “Total Deposits increased by 3.1 per cent YTD to N1,751.3 billion from N1,699.0 billion in 2020FY, driven by 5.5 per cent increase in low cost deposits (Demand: 6.2 per cent|Savings: 4.1 per cent).

“Foreign currency deposits increased by 15.7 per cent YTD (N46.9 billion) and now accounts for 19.7 per cent of total deposits from 17.5 per cent in 2020FY, as we harness the benefits of our renewed drive in Diaspora banking as well as the recent CBN Naira-for-Dollar incentive scheme for diaspora remittances to Nigeria.” Resilient amidst COVID-19 Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman,

Fidelity Bank, speaking at the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the bank on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Lagos, said: “Our journey in the last 12 months was delicate but exciting as we pursued our growth strategy despite the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

“The pandemic tested the endurance of our people, the efficacy of our processes and the reliability of our business continuity framework. Nevertheless, we restructured our operations to cope with the challenges of the new normal.

“We also set up structures to minimise the risk of infection to our staff and customers. The major highlight of our year was the seamless transition to a new management team.

“We took a conservative stance in our provisioning in recognition of the impact of the global pandemic. We proactively increased provisions on risk assets to N16.9bn from a writeback of N0.6bn in 2019FY.” Looking forward Chike-Obi said that in the coming months the bank would seek to innovate and disrupt, using technology as a leveler.

“Our digital lab will serve as the launch pad for the innovative products that we are bringing into the market. Improving our customer experience in terms of value proposition remains a top priority. “We will build partnerships across the wider ecosystem for the ultimate benefit of those that use our services.

Our staffare our greatest assets. It gives me great pride that we were able to fill all the executive vacancies of the past few years with internal resources. “We will continue to lay great emphasis on workforce transformation and performance discipline in order to attract and retain the best talents.

Given the current macro environment, the risk management function remains critical to the survival of the organisation.

“We will continue to strengthen our enterprise risk management capabilities to ensure the sustainability of our business, while modeling our governance practices to align with international best practice.” Last line Over time, Fidelity Bank has continued to show impressive doubledigit growth in profitability and improved performance across key efficiency indices.

Like this: Like Loading...