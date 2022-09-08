Business

Fidelity Bank to hold extraordinary general meeting

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

Fidelity Bank Plc is to hold an extraordinary general meeting of members of Fidelity Bank Plc in three weeks time. In a statement signed by the company’s Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, the event will take place on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island. The is expected to transact the following special business: To consider and if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as special resolutions: “That in furtherance of the provisions of Section 124 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the Companies Regulations 2021, and pursuant to Paragraphs 9 and 10 of the Articles of Association of the company, the Board of Directors of the company be and is hereby authorised to issue, by way of Private Placement, the 3,037,414,308 unissued Ordinary Shares of 50 kobo each in the share capital of the company (being not more than 30 per cent of the company’s existing issued shares and paid up capital) to potential investors. “That the Private Placement shall be carried out in conformity with applicable laws and subject to procurement of all regulatory approvals. “That the members in recognition of the need to ensure that the company’s share capital is aligned with the requirements under applicable laws, hereby waive their pre-emptive rights in respect of the 3,037,414,308 unissued Ordinary Shares of 50 kobo each, to be issued by the company by way of private placement

 

Our Reporters

