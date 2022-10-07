Fidelity Bank to showcase Nigeria’s nonoil exports to international markets

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced plans to host the maiden edition of the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC), in continuation of its bid to help Nigerian businesses compete favourably in international markets.

Scheduled to hold on Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 November 2022 in London, United Kingdom, FITCC will host leading businesses, entrepreneurs, investors and regulators operating in the commodity, service, creative, fashion and fintech sectors in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and the wider European market, to promote Nigeria’s non-oil exports and facilitate integrations to global supply-chain networks via partnerships, co-creation opportunities and foreign direct investments. In a chat with journalists on the initiative, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe stated: “FITCC is the next step in a series of activities we organized over the years to promote exportation in Nigeria. As a Bank, we started out by investing heavily in growing local capacity and providing funding options for exporters.

“Over the years, we have remained committed to promoting non-oil exports from Nigeria, and through the FITCC, we are opening new opportunities in the international markets for Nigerian exporters and contributing positively to the growth of our economy. Leveraging this platform, we will connect local businesses to importers and investors in the United Kingdom and Europe.” Besides product exhibitions, FITCC will feature keynotes/plenaries, syndicate rooms for closed-door engagements with industry leaders, deal/meeting rooms, art exhibitions, themed theatrical performances, networking cocktails and side fashion shows.

“Beyond our contributions in the non-oil export sector, the creative sector remains a key focus for us to help drive economic growth. Whether through music, art, tech, fashion or food, we are shifting the narrative in the global community and to help the sector, we would be showcasing the best brands in these sectors alongside our commodity exports.”

