Fidelity Bank to support AKK project

Fidelity Bank Plc yesterday commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Cor-poration (NNPC) and Oilserv, contractors to the $2.8bn Ajao-kuta – Kaduna – Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project, which was flagged off Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with the ground break-ing ceremony at Ajaokuta, Kogi State.Designed in line with the key objectives of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s Gas Masterplan, the AKK project was borne out of the need to not only boost domestic gas utilisation in the country, but reduce the infrastructure deficit plaguing the oil and gas Industry.

Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony, President Muhammadu Bu-hari said the landmark project was being developed at a criti-cal time in Nigeria’s history, particularly now when it has become imperative to improve the country’s infrastructure as-set. “When operational, the cas-cading effect and impact of the project will be immeasurable.

It has significant job creation potential both direct and indi-rect, while fostering the devel-opment and utilization of local skills and manpower, technol-ogy transfer and promotion of local manufacturing” the president said

