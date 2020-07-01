News

Fidelity Bank to support AKK project

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Fidelity Bank Plc yesterday commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Cor-poration (NNPC) and Oilserv, contractors to the $2.8bn Ajao-kuta – Kaduna – Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project, which was flagged off Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with the ground break-ing ceremony at Ajaokuta, Kogi State.Designed in line with the key objectives of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s Gas Masterplan, the AKK project was borne out of the need to not only boost domestic gas utilisation in the country, but reduce the infrastructure deficit plaguing the oil and gas Industry.

 

Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony, President Muhammadu Bu-hari said the landmark project was being developed at a criti-cal time in Nigeria’s history, particularly now when it has become imperative to improve the country’s infrastructure as-set. “When operational, the cas-cading effect and impact of the project will be immeasurable.

 

It has significant job creation potential both direct and indi-rect, while fostering the devel-opment and utilization of local skills and manpower, technol-ogy transfer and promotion of local manufacturing” the president said

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: US states reimpose restrictions; India tops 500,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two of America’s largest states have reversed course and clamped down on bars again in the nation’s biggest retreat yet as the daily number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the U.S. surged Friday to an all-time high of 45,300. Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered all bars closed, while Florida banned alcohol at such establishments. […]
News Top Stories

Investors lose N399bn in June as COVID-19 heightens

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Chris Ugwu Investors in Nigerian equities have lost N399 billion in the month of June as widespread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to take tolls on economies across the globe.   Market analysts believed bargain hunters, especially foreign portfolio investors who dominate the equity market has continued to trade cautiously as selloffs persisted, amidst the growing […]
News Top Stories

Ideological divide not in existence in Nigeria politics –Obaseki

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

E do State governor, Godwin Obaseki said ideology does not exist in Nigerian politics. Obaseki who was until last Monday a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday. He was at the PDP national secretariat on Saturday for screening for next Thursday’s governorship primary. The governor told […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: