Fidelity Bank’s chairman to lead BDAN

Following the successful completion of Mrs. Osaretin Demuren’s tenure, Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman, Fidelity Bank Plc, has been appointed to take over as President of Bank Directors Association of Nigeria (BDAN) from Monday, August 23, 2021.

According to a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of the Association, Ms. Adebukola Orenuga and made available to journalists in Lagos, his appointment was ratified by the Forum for Banks’ Chairmen organised by the Association in June 2021. Commenting on his appointment, Chike-Obi said he would continue to pursue the mandate of the Association by working with relevant stakeholders to ensure banks play a more active role in the nation’s economy.

“As the chairman of this important Association, I plan to represent, more robustly, the interest of the banking industry and to project the image of the banking industry as an essential partner with our customers and the Nigerian economy as a whole.

These are nodoubt interesting times given the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic challenges and I look forward to partnering with shareholders as well as customers, regulators and all other players to contribute our quota to positioning the Nigerian economy for sustainable growth and recovery,” explained Chike-Obi.

