FIFA Ban Köln Football Club From Transfer

Bundesliga Club FC Köln has been hit with a transfer ban by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on Wednesday.

The defendant is prohibited from registering new players, be it at the national or international level, for the next two complete and consecutive registration periods after the delivery of the present decision

The ban came after the club signed center-forward, Jaka Cuber Potocnik a day after terminating his U17 contract with Olimpija Ljubljana.

Therefore, Köln did not have to pay a fee as the player signed as a free transfer.

Even though the Player is yet to break into the first team, the ban will apply across all levels at the club.

Köln is yet to react to the development, although it is expected that it will be appealed.

