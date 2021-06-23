Sports

FIFA Ban: Siasia faults CAS ruling

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

…waits on lawyer’s advice on next step, maintains innocence

Former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia is looking to challenge the rulling of the Court of Arbitration for Sports which reduced the life ban placed on him by FIFA to five years. In August 2019, world football body FIFA banned Siasia for life and fined him $50,000 and for agreeing to ‘the manipulation of matches’ for betting purposes. However, in its judgment on Monday, CAS said it “determined the imposition of a life ban to be disproportionate for a first offense which was committed passively and which had not had an adverse or immediate effect on football stakeholders, and that a five-year ban would still achieve the envisaged aim of punishing the infringement committed by Mr Siasia.” Meanwhile, Siasia insisted that the Swiss based court erred in its ruling by slamming five-year ban on him. He insisted that having found out that he didn’t commit the crime FIFA alleged him of, he should have been left off the hook.

The former Flying Eagles coach said he had communicated with his lawyers who are still studying the ruling and the next line of action would be communicated to Nigerians. “It is not that I am not happy that the ban is reduced; but why should they still place me on five year ban? They have found out that I didn’t commit any offence but I think CAS was trying to also protect the integrity of FIFA with its judgement. “I have told my lawyers about my reservation regarding this judgement and he is in the best position to give us the guideline on the next line of action,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Ajibade Babalade’s death, untimely, painful –3SC laments

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

England Ibadan Hit by the untimely death of one of their former player, the entire Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan family is mourning the departure to a journey of no return of its Team Manager, Ajibade Babalade who passed on at 48 on Friday   . The club described the news of his […]
Sports

Championship: Mikel shines in Stoke victory

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Retired Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, on Saturday provided an assist in Stoke City’s 1-0 victory over 10-man Preston in the English Championship as Tom Barkhuizen got sent off for the first time in his professional career. Both sides had gone into the match without a win in the English second-tier this season. The Lilywhites […]
Sports

La Liga: Madrid beat Barca to move top of table

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid moved top of La Liga with victory over Barcelona in an El Clasico played in torrential rain at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. Karim Benzema broke the deadlock with a sublime near-post flick – his ninth goal in his past seven La Liga games, reports the BBC. Real doubled their lead before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica