FIFA Ban: Siasia faults CAS ruling

…waits on lawyer’s advice on next step, maintains innocence

Former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia is looking to challenge the rulling of the Court of Arbitration for Sports which reduced the life ban placed on him by FIFA to five years. In August 2019, world football body FIFA banned Siasia for life and fined him $50,000 and for agreeing to ‘the manipulation of matches’ for betting purposes. However, in its judgment on Monday, CAS said it “determined the imposition of a life ban to be disproportionate for a first offense which was committed passively and which had not had an adverse or immediate effect on football stakeholders, and that a five-year ban would still achieve the envisaged aim of punishing the infringement committed by Mr Siasia.” Meanwhile, Siasia insisted that the Swiss based court erred in its ruling by slamming five-year ban on him. He insisted that having found out that he didn’t commit the crime FIFA alleged him of, he should have been left off the hook.

The former Flying Eagles coach said he had communicated with his lawyers who are still studying the ruling and the next line of action would be communicated to Nigerians. “It is not that I am not happy that the ban is reduced; but why should they still place me on five year ban? They have found out that I didn’t commit any offence but I think CAS was trying to also protect the integrity of FIFA with its judgement. “I have told my lawyers about my reservation regarding this judgement and he is in the best position to give us the guideline on the next line of action,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...