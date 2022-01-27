FIFA, Cameroon offer condolences to families of stampede victims

FIFA, Cameroon FA and players of the Indomitable Lions Cameroon have offered condolences to the families of those who died at the stadium Stampede on Monday after the Cameroon, Comoros match. captain Vincent Aboubakar issued a statement on behalf of the squad, saying the Indomitable Lions “deeply wail” after hearing about fatalities and injuries.

“To the families of the victims, [we] extend their heart-felt condolences and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Aboubakar said. “The Indomitable Lions urge the football fans in Cameroon and Africa to be highly disciplined and responsible within and outside the stadiums so that football matches in general and the 2021 Nations Cup remain festive moments.

“[We] also call for the preservation of security, brotherhood and shared happiness in the stadiums.” Football’s world governing body FIFA has sent its “deepest condolences” to families and friends of the victims of a crush outside a stadium at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. “FIFA sends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following the tragic incident that took place at Olembe Stadium,” the statement from FIFA said. “The thoughts and prayers of the global football community are with the victims, the ones who have been injured in this incident, and all the staff of both Caf and the Cameroonian Football Association (Fecafoot) at this difficult moment.”

