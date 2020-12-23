FIFA cancels U-17, U-20 Women’s World Cup

If Nigeria had gotten the rights to host the Women U-17 World Cup, The world’s football governing body FIFA has officially confirmed the cancellation of the U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cup scheduled for early next year.

2020 U-17 Women’s World Cup which was originally scheduled for November this year was postponed to hold between February 17 and March 7, 2021, but it has now been cancelled. This is due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which has now seen a surge in cases and deaths.

Also, the 10th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup which was postponed until January 2021 has also been cancelled. In a statement seen by Legit.ng, FIFA disclosed that all phases of the qualifications for both competitions are also cancelled.

The statement said: “We regret to inform you that due to the worldwide situation that was strongly affected by the COVID-19 as well as the difficulties all confederations are facing to complete the qualifiers phase, FIFA decided to cancel both the U-17 an U-20 Women World Cups.” Just recently, Bill Gates, the co-founder of Gates Foundation, expressed pessimism on coronavirus ending by 2021 even with the COVID vaccines giving a flash of hope.

Like this: Like Loading...