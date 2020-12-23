Sports

FIFA cancels U-17, U-20 Women’s World Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

If Nigeria had gotten the rights to host the Women U-17 World Cup, The world’s football governing body FIFA has officially confirmed the cancellation of the U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cup scheduled for early next year.

2020 U-17 Women’s World Cup which was originally scheduled for November this year was postponed to hold between February 17 and March 7, 2021, but it has now been cancelled. This is due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which has now seen a surge in cases and deaths.

Also, the 10th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup which was postponed until January 2021 has also been cancelled. In a statement seen by Legit.ng, FIFA disclosed that all phases of the qualifications for both competitions are also cancelled.

The statement said: “We regret to inform you that due to the worldwide situation that was strongly affected by the COVID-19 as well as the difficulties all confederations are facing to complete the qualifiers phase, FIFA decided to cancel both the U-17 an U-20 Women World Cups.” Just recently, Bill Gates, the co-founder of Gates Foundation, expressed pessimism on coronavirus ending by 2021 even with the COVID vaccines giving a flash of hope.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Amokachi charges Eagles’ defenders to change club

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ex-international Daniel Amokachi has advised Super Eagles defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem to leave Spanish side Leganes after the club was relegated from La Liga. Omeruo teamed up with the Cucumber Growers permanently from Premier League side Chelsea after delivering convincing showings during his loan stint. The centre-back featured in 23 league games for […]
Sports

EPL: Wolves breeze past Palace

Posted on Author Reporter

  Teenager Rayan Ait-Nouri scored on his Wolves debut as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side moved joint top of the Premier League with a deserved victory over Crystal Palace at Molineux. The France Under-21 left-back, 19, joined the club on a season-long loan – with an option to buy – from Ligue 1 Angers this month and took […]
Sports

EPL, La Liga back on DStv, GOtv weekend

Posted on Author Our Reporters

English Premier League and La Liga are back and DStv and GOtv subscribers can look forward to the first round of action from 11-14 September 2020. Just a month and a half after the 2019-20 season wrapped up in late July, England’s topflight clubs are back in action and set for another marathon campaign which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: