FIFA celebrates ex-Super Eagles star who died in tragic car accident days to his wedding

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on Sunday remembered former Nigerian Super Eagles star, the late Olubayo Adefemi.

Adefemi died in a tragic car accident on April 18, 2011 while finalising his wedding plans.

Born on 13 August 1985, Adefemi represented Nigeria at the 2008 Olympic Games, playing all the games and scoring a goal in a semifinal match against Belgium.

He was a member of the Nigerian Under 20 Team that came second behind a Lionel Messi-led Argentina Team at the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship in the Netherlands. Adefemi played five out of the six matches Nigeria played, scoring 1 goal during play against Morocco in the semi-final.

He made his Senior National Team debut against Ireland on May 29, 2009, and played his second senior game against France in a game that Nigeria won.

Adefemi, who last played for Skoda Xanthi, a Greek professional football club, won Israeli F.A. cup with Hapoel Tel Aviv in 2006.

On April 18, 2011, he died in a car accident while driving on Egnatia Odos, a motorway in Greece that extends from the western port of Igoumenitsa to the eastern Greek–Turkish border at Kipoi.

In remembering the Super Eagles star, the international governing body of football, FIFA made a tweet of how Adefemi helped Nigeria to secure silver at the U20 WC and the Olympics.

“Olubayo Adefemi helped Nigeria win silver at the #U20WC and the @Olympics – they were edged by Lionel Messi and @Argentina in both finals.

“10 years ago today Adefemi was on his way to finalise his wedding plans when he tragically died in a car accident,” FIFA tweeted.

Also, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) joined in remembering the fallen Super Eagles star.

“Till memory fades & life departs, you live forever in our hearts. Rest on Soldier, rest on Olubayo Adefemi (August 13, 1985- April 18, 2011),” the NFF tweeted.

*Courtesy: TheNewsGuru.com (TNG)

