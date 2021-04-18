Sports

FIFA celebrates ex-Super Eagles star who died in tragic car accident days to his wedding

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on Sunday remembered former Nigerian Super Eagles star, the late Olubayo Adefemi.
Adefemi died in a tragic car accident on April 18, 2011 while finalising his wedding plans.
Born on 13 August 1985, Adefemi represented Nigeria at the 2008 Olympic Games, playing all the games and scoring a goal in a semifinal match against Belgium.
He was a member of the Nigerian Under 20 Team that came second behind a Lionel Messi-led Argentina Team at the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship in the Netherlands. Adefemi played five out of the six matches Nigeria played, scoring 1 goal during play against Morocco in the semi-final.
He made his Senior National Team debut against Ireland on May 29, 2009, and played his second senior game against France in a game that Nigeria won.
Adefemi, who last played for Skoda Xanthi, a Greek professional football club, won Israeli F.A. cup with Hapoel Tel Aviv in 2006.
On April 18, 2011, he died in a car accident while driving on Egnatia Odos, a motorway in Greece that extends from the western port of Igoumenitsa to the eastern Greek–Turkish border at Kipoi.
In remembering the Super Eagles star, the international governing body of football, FIFA made a tweet of how Adefemi helped Nigeria to secure silver at the U20 WC and the Olympics.
“Olubayo Adefemi helped Nigeria win silver at the #U20WC and the @Olympics – they were edged by Lionel Messi and @Argentina in both finals.
“10 years ago today Adefemi was on his way to finalise his wedding plans when he tragically died in a car accident,” FIFA tweeted.
Also, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) joined in remembering the fallen Super Eagles star.
“Till memory fades & life departs, you live forever in our hearts. Rest on Soldier, rest on Olubayo Adefemi (August 13, 1985- April 18, 2011),” the NFF tweeted.
*Courtesy: TheNewsGuru.com (TNG)

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

MOC reaffirms Feb14 date for National Sports Festival

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…reminds states to pay up participation fee The Main Organising Committee of the 20th National Sports Festival scheduled for Benin, Edo State has reiterated the stand of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to stage the festival from February 14, 2021. In a release by the MOC, the committee reminded all the states of […]
Sports

Chukwueze, Onuachu target six points, AFCON ticket

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Two prominent Super Eagles players, Samuel Chukwueze and Paul Onuachu have expressed optimism over the team’s ability to grab six points in the back-to-back encounter against Leone Stars of Sierra Leone. Speaking at an event in Lagos on Tuesday, Chukwueze said it was important to win the two matches and put the Africa Nations Cup […]
Sports

Tiger Woods awake and responsive after crash, police investigating cause

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Police on Wednesday sought to determine what caused Tiger Woods to swerve off a Southern California road in his sport utility vehicle, colliding with a tree and rolling down a hillside in a crash that left the golf great seriously injured. Woods, 45, was pried from the wreckage by rescue crews and rushed by ambulance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica