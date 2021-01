Michail Antonio scored for the second successive game as West Ham edged struggling West Brom to move up to seventh in the Premier League. The hosts took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Jarrod Bowen chested in Vladimir Coufal’s cross. However, West Brom levelled soon after the restart through Matheus Pereira’s thunderous […]

Lille’s new signing, Jonathan David believes it will be difficult to replace ‘exceptional’ Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the club. The young Canadian striker joined the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit from Belgian First Division A side Gent this summer for a reported fee of €32 million as a direct replacement for the Nigeria international. […]

Nigerian international, Godfrey Oboabona, scored his first goal of the season for Georgian side Dinamo Batumi as they ended a 3-game winless run to brush aside Kakheti Telavi 3-1 away. Without a win in their last four games in all competitions, the former Sunshine Stars of Akure defender led they backline for the visitors […]

FIFA has cleared eight new players for the Super Eagles. Most of the players had already featured in age grade competitions for other nations but opted to commit their senior national team allegiances to Nigeria. Fulham’s forward Ademola Lookman is on top of the list. Others include: * Jordan Torunarigha – Hertha BSC * Nathan Tella – Southampton FC * Tosin Adarabioyo – Fulham FC * Ovie Ejaria – Reading FC * Noni Madueke – PSV * Sheyi Ojo – Cardiff City * Ike Ugbo – Cercle Brugge.

