FIFA invites Shaibu to Best Players Award ceremony in Paris

World Football governing body, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has invited the Deputy Governor of Edo State and Chairman Bendel Insurance FC, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, to the 2022 World Best Players Award Ceremony, scheduled to hold on Monday, February 27, 2023 in Paris, France.

The special invitation of FIFA to Shaibu is in recognition and appreciation of the sports loving Edo Deputy Governor’s immense contributions to the development of sports, especially football in Nigeria.

He is one of the very few Nigerian VIPs so recognised. Shaibu, who was in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, was also one of the few VIPs invited by the world football governing body from Nigeria.

The FIFA invitation letter reads in parts: “Dear Shaibu, it is our pleasure to invite you to the annual celebration of football’s greatest Stars, the Best FIFA Football Awards which will take place at Salle Pleyel in Paris on 27 February 2023.

On this occasion, we honour the best players, coaches and fans who have enthralled us over the last season with their breathtaking skills and moments of high drama.”

The 2022 World Cup finalists, Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe make the final list of shortlisted candidates for the men’s award.

Like this: Like Loading...