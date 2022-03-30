Sports

FIFA invites Shaibu to its Congress, Qatar 2022 World Cup draws

The sports-loving Deputy Governor of Edo State, comrade Philip Shaibu’s immense contributions to sports development got another international recognition on Monday as the football governing body in the world FIFA invite him to the 72nd FIFA Congress slated for March 31 and the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on April 1, 2022.

A letter of invitation sent to Shaibu by FIFA Guest Operations read, “Football, the world’s most esteemed and beloved sport, is also a constantly evolving one. We are delighted to bring together the 72nd FIFA Congress and the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ for an unforgettable and very special occasion. “On behalf of FIFA, it is our great pleasure to invite you to the 72nd FIFA Congress at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on March 31, 2022.

Then, on April 1, 2022, it will be our privilege to welcome you to the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, as we discover the paths qualified teams will take in pursuit of global football’s ultimate prize. We look forward to welcoming you to Doha.” Apart from being the only State Executive to win an NSF medal, Shaibu also invests his personal resources in the career of many sportsmen and women examples include Enoch Adegoke who he took from nowhere to the finals of the men’s 100m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Speaking against the backdrop of the Deputy Governor’s invitation to FIFA Congress and Draw, Yussuf Alli the Executive Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission said the invitation is a huge opportunity for Edo State Number Two to rub shoulders with global leaders in sports, not just football.

 

