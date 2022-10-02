FIFA job delights former Eagles’ skipper, Oliseh

Nigeria football icon Sunday Oliseh has been appointed by world football governing body, Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) as a member of the Technical Experts team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Oliseh and another former Super Eagles star, Emmanuel Amuneke (1994 African Footballer of The Year winner) had taken up similar roles in past tournaments and has expressed elation on his latest feat.

Oliseh will be in the company of five accomplished football technocrats like former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, Germany great Jurgen Klinsmann and three others during the World Cup.

Oliseh, a Tunisia 94 Africa Cup of Nations winner took to his Twitter page to express his delight.

“Extremely honoured to have been appointed by FIFA as a Technical Expert for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” the former Borussia Dortmund star wrote.

“In the privileged company of “Sir” Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klinsmann, and three others. Work started last night. Qatar 2022 is looking great and ready.”

Oliseh had 54 caps for Nigeria’s Super Eagles, scoring twice, the most memorable being the winner in the 3-2 defeat of tournament favorites Spain at the France ’98 World Cup.

Onetime Julius Berger prodigy Oliseh was also a key member of the Nigerian U23 squad that won Africa’s first-ever football gold at the Olympic Games in Atlanta ’96.

Oliseh coached the Super Eagles briefly in 2015/2016 and was also for a year the manager of Dutch club Fortuna Sittard.

