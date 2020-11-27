FIFA: Maradona made love football

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino yesterday mourned the death of football icon, Diego Maradona. He said: “What Diego has done for football, for making us love this beautiful game is unique. He deserves our eternal gratitude for that.” Today’s football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo “could not even dream” of being admired as much as Diego Maradona was, says his former Argentina teammate Ossie Ardiles. Three days of national mourning have begun in Argentina after Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60. His body will lie in state at the Casa Rosada, the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, during that time.

To be Diego Maradona was incredibly beautiful,” Ardiles told the BBC. “But on the other hand, it was not easy at all. Right from a really early age, he was subject to the press all the time. He didn’t have a normal childhood, he never had normal teenage years. “Everybody wanted to be with him, everybody wanted a piece of him, so it was incredibly difficult.” Maradona, who played for clubs including Barcelona and Napoli, was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, scoring the famous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in the quarter-finals. Former Tottenham midfielder Ardiles, who played alongside Maradona at the 1982 World Cup, said he was “a god” in Argentina, in Naples and all around the world. “He will be remembered as a genius in football,” he added. “You can see the extraor- dinary amount of interest that he gen- erates.

