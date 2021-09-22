Sports

FIFA okays Teslim Balogun Stadium for Nigeria, CAR match

World football governing body FIFA has confirmed the Teslim Balogun Stadium as the venue for match-day 3 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifier between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Central African Republic.

 

The three-time African champions hosted the Lone Stars of Liberia at the stadium and emerged with a 2-0 win courtesy first-half brace from Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho.

 

FIFA on Tuesday afternoon confirmed venues that will play host to match-days 3 and 4 of the qualifiers.

 

Teslim Balogun was announced as the host stadium for match-day 3 while Japoma Stadium in Cameroon was also announced as the host stadium for match-day 4.

 

The Central African Republic hosted Cape Verde at the latter after their national stadium was not approved to host the qualifiers.

