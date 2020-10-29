FIFA pays NFF $1m COVID-19 palliatives

Nigeria Football Federation has announced that World Football Government FIFA has paid Nigeria decent amount of money for Covid-19. In a series of tweets by the Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Melvin Pinnick, Nigeria has received the sum of One Million in United States Dollars dated back to Monday 26th of October, 2020.

“Huge appreciation to football’s world governing body, @FIFAcom, for the $1 million (one million dollars) the Federation has received in the frame of COVID-19 palliatives. The money was received by the @thenff and we re-confirmed the purpose from FIFA two days ago.

“@FIFAcom also sent $600,000 to the Federation for the FIFA Forward 2.0 projects in Birnin- Kebbi and Ugborodo. At $300,000 each, it will enable the mini-stadia in both centers to start at a very good pace, as we earmark completion by the end of March 2021.

“As a further break down, the $1m for palliatives is composed of $500,000 for men’s football and $500,000 for the women’s game. FIFA has also promised to send the Federation an additional $500,000 sometime in January 2021, also as part of COVID-19 palliative efforts.

