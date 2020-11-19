FIFA postpones U-17, U-20 Women World Cup

World soccer governing body FIFA has postponed the U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cup initially scheduled for 2020. Initially scheduled for 2020, the Women’s U-17 and U-20 World Cups had been postponed to early 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. With the Pandemic situation still critical in parts of Europe and America, FIFA decided on Tuesday to cancel these two editions. Although the hosting rights for the final editions will be offered to the same host countries for 2022.

The tournament was supposed to be held in November 2020, only for the pandemic to force a postponement. The body therefore ruled that Costa Rica would host the U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2022 while India would organize that of the U-17 in 2022. Most of the qualifiers for the 2021 U-17 Women’s World Cup also had not been completed and with the pandemic still continuing wo rl d – wide, it seemed highly unlikely that t h e y w o u l d have been conducted in time for the tournament.

