Sports

FIFA postpones U-17, U-20 Women World Cup

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

World soccer governing body FIFA has postponed the U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cup initially scheduled for 2020. Initially scheduled for 2020, the Women’s U-17 and U-20 World Cups had been postponed to early 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. With the Pandemic situation still critical in parts of Europe and America, FIFA decided on Tuesday to cancel these two editions. Although the hosting rights for the final editions will be offered to the same host countries for 2022.

The tournament was supposed to be held in November 2020, only for the pandemic to force a postponement. The body therefore ruled that Costa Rica would host the U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2022 while India would organize that of the U-17 in 2022. Most of the qualifiers for the 2021 U-17 Women’s World Cup also had not been completed and with the pandemic still continuing wo rl d – wide, it seemed highly unlikely that t h e y w o u l d have been conducted in time for the tournament.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Wike, Iyaye rate pre-season tourney high

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The governor of Rivers State, Nyeson Wike, and the state’s commissioner for sports, Boma Iyaye, have heaped praises on the organisers of the recently concluded Governor Wike Pre-Season Championship. Speaking during the final, the governor, ably represented by the Chairman of Rivers State PDP, Desmond Akawor, said the standard of play at the tournament was […]
Sports

EPL: Late Son goal breaks stubborn Burnley’s resistance

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Baggies hold Brighton Son Heung-min and Harry Kane linked up yet again for the only goal as Tottenham claimed a fortunate win away to Burnley. Kane headed Erik Lamela’s pass into the path of Son, who headed home Spurs’ first effort on target. That is the 29th time the pair have combined for a […]
Sports

Sign in 10 days or forget it, Napoli warns Osimhen

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has 10 days to decide if he will join Napoli as the Serie A giants are running out of patience with the forward.   Napoli are in pole position to land the striker who has been a subject of intense transfer speculation in the past months.   The Lille of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: